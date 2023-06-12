There are weddings, and then there are weddings.

The two-day marriage ceremony of APC Lagos spokesperson Oluseye Oladejo and a US-based psychiatric doctor, Oluwatoyin Ramon, also known as Dr Tee Glam, was indeed one for the books.

The traditional and white marriage ceremonies occurred on Friday and Saturday, 9 and 10 June 2023, respectively.

The wedding was filled with several highlights, including a N20m fairytale-themed cake and a box of dollars the groom gifted his bride. This extravagant affair had Nigerians talking nonstop. It was spiced up with a music performance from popular music artiste Naira Marley.

Before this wedding, the bride and her politician partner were relatively unknown, at least on social media. But with this grand celebration, they made quite a statement and became famous overnight.

The extravagant wedding, which many tagged as ‘the wedding of the year’, took place at the Marriott Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos. It saw political figures, dignitaries, and celebrities troop in numbers to celebrate the latest couple.

In a video interview with Abiola Orisile Events and Parties, the groom described his bride as ‘the best thing that ever happened to him’ while expressing how he felt about his new wife and acknowledging her supportive and understanding nature.

The 57-year-old politician, who joined politics at 19, said, “I feel great, as you can see. She’s the best thing that happened to me. I found my missing rib. She’s been everything since we met, and she’s been there. She’s a great soul.

“I wanted love, and I found a great heart. Since we met, suddenly, everything has made sense to me. She’s always there for me, supportive and understanding. Anything you can find in a woman; I found my destiny in Oluwatoyin Bukola Ramon.’

The hashtag #seyestolove of the glamorous wedding currently features over 2000 posts.

Centre of attention

Like Fireboy’s popular lyrics, no one saw this wedding dominate Nigerian Instagram trends. It took many by surprise and gave them a lot to talk about.

The fanfare that trailed the wedding dwarfed actress Tonto Dike’s 38th birthday celebration and stand-up comedian Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin’s publicised ‘dream’ wedding.

N20 million fairytale-themed cake

One of the highlights of the wedding that got everyone talking was the fairytale-themed cake. The massive cake was built with different edible structures, flowers, and ambience that remind you of a fairytale city.

In a separate interview with Abiola Orisile at events and parties, the baker said the bride, who loved fairy tales, and petite angels, inspired the cake’s theme.

He said the idea behind the cake was to create something unique to suit the bride’s taste because she loves to do things differently.

He said, “Dr Tee sure knows how to show class and style in everything she owns. It is what we do for a living. Dr Tee is amazing. She loves her things differently. I’m super blessed to create this beautiful piece. It took six months, and it cost N20m.”

Seven wedding outfits

The bride changed into seven stunning dresses during her wedding, which was quite a spectacle.

She shared a video of her trying on six of the dresses earlier on Instagram, all of which were displayed on mannequins. She even hinted that more dresses might come, as she was wearing a short black skirt while saying so.

All of the dresses she wore were explicitly chosen for her wedding day. She posted a caption on Instagram saying, “Who told y’all I was done?”

300 doctors from Houston, Texas

For her wedding to the lawmaker, the bride flew over 300 American doctors into Nigeria from Houston, Texas, to grace the marriage ceremony. Likewise, she hired US celebrity creative master Segun Gele as her stylist.

Several Diamond and Gold pieces of jewellery

The number of diamond and gold jewellery the bride wore throughout the wedding screamed class and sophistication. She reportedly wore an 18-karat gold encrusted with diamonds for one of her wedding dances.

The Box of Dollars

Considering the economic state of Nigeria and the dollar currency rate with the naira, one dollar can put a smile on anyone’s face, but to have a box of it?

The groom raised the bar by gifting his new wife a box of dollars. This was one of the memorable highlights of the wedding that got tagged ‘wedding of the year’.

High profile-studded attendance

Despite not having popularity before the wedding, the number of high-profile lawmakers, royals, celebrities and dignitaries that stormed the wedding seemed to prove otherwise.

Some notable faces spotted at the wedding include the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Akinshiku of Lagos, Bobrisky, Actresses Adunni Ade and Bimbo Oshin.

Also in attendance was Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State Chief of staff, Tayo Ayinde, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Oba Abdulwasiu of Oniru, Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, amongst others.

Background

A February 2016 interview the groom granted Encomium magazine reveals he was previously married. The politician shared some insights on his private life in the interview, which coincided with his 50th birthday. It is, however, still being determined what became of the union.

The bride runs Sparks Psychiatry Clinics with branches in Texas, Minnesota, and Arizona. She has a son and a daughter, while the groom has three sons.

