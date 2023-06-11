It is often said that certain things are beyond the control of humans, and that includes where we find love.

Perhaps, this saying also applies to one-time royalty, Damilola, one of the runaway wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III, who has sought love online.

Known as Dami, the 26-year-old mother-of-one, in November 2020, made headlines when she fled the Alaafin’s palace, leaving her marriage to the traditional ruler behind.

She was the third Olori to have left the marriage, shortly after her co-queen, Aanu, left.

Dami was a guest on a recent episode of a matchmaking show of famous Yoruba actor Kehinde Adams, also known as Lege Miami.

Lege hosts a live show on Instagram where females and males seeking love can strut their stuff for potential suitors.

It was on one of those shows on Friday that the former Olori was spotted seeking love.

Introducing her to the show, Lege described her as a “single mother” and “Iyawo of the late Alaafin of Oyo.”

He then instructed her to place her phone firmly, move away from her phone, turn on her light and change from her Abaya to something more revealing.

Lege specifically asked her to wear a short and round neck top.

Dami, during the hook-up show, said she wanted true love and a husband, and Lege intermittently interjected the conversation reminding her to speak in English and not Yoruba.

Escapee, returnee

At 23, Olori Damilola fled the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo. Some say she ran to Lagos with another Queen, Aanu.

However, one year later, Olori Damilola tendered a public apology to the monarch on her official Instagram account.

“I write this in tears and beg every good mother to please plead with my husband (Alaafin of Oyo) on my behalf to forgive me. And to all those that contributed money, when I get back to the palace, I will refund you, people,” she wrote

In addition to the apology, the ex-queen pleaded with Alaafin and the royal family to be allowed to return to the palace and accused her friends of leading her astray.

Royal widowhood

With Olori Damilola putting herself out there for prospective suitors, many have wondered if the Yoruba tradition permits such.

Ifayemi Elebuibon, an Ifa priest, in a 2022 interview with PREMIUM TIMES, spoke about the position of the Yoruba tradition regarding the fate of the late monarch’s wives.

Mr Elebuibon, based in Oyo State, said the queens could either remarry after the late king’s burial rites or remain in the palace where the new king would inherit them as his wives.

He said: “…Aftright of passage ceremonies, those who wished to return to the palace can stay. The new Oba will come and take care of them, and those who want to remarry can go and remarry.

“The new monarch would inherit them as part of his inheritance to the throne,” he said.

He explained that the wives of the Alaafin could only remarry after fulfilling traditional sacred rites of atonements and disassociating themselves from the palace.

They are not allowed to marry any member of the royal family or ruling branch.

True to his position, the burial rites of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi, who died at 83, were concluded in April 2022 in the ancient town of Oyo.

In that case, Olori Damilola has given herself one full year before publicly making herself available to prospective suitors.

