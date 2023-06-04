Hilda Baci’s Dog meat video

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci, who captured the hearts of Nigerians during her cook-a-thon, experienced a major backlash from the Dog Lovers Association due to her culinary choices.

The founder of Food by Hilda recently made a trip to Akwa Ibom, uploading a video that showcased her and media influencer Enioluwa presented with a plate of dog meat. In the video, she advises Enioluwa to try out dog meat since it’s a delicacy.

The video received negative criticism, particularly from the president of the Dog Lovers Association, Jackie Idimogu.

With a claim that Hilda’s choice to consume dog meat is a betrayal and offence to dogs and members of the dog lovers association, Ms Idimogu recounted how she, the association, and a few dogs offered their support to the chef during her Guinness World record attempt.

She also explained how the action performed by Hilda would shed a negative spotlight on Nigeria as it would be perceived as a “dog-eating” country.

Actress Kate Henshaw speaks out on fuel subsidy

Nigerians have continued to offer their opinions on the fuel situation in the country, and celebrities are not left out.

Actress Kate Henshaw described the situation as anarchy and chaos, highlighting how roads leading to different fueling stations have been blocked, preventing accessibility.

She further advised that unless people have important things to do outside, they should limit their movements and try their best to stay home.

Yvonne Jegede dismisses secret marriage reports

A report surfaced online accusing actress Yvonne Jegede of secretly marrying businessman and husband of famous actress Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko.

The report stated that Yvonne Jegede deleted pictures from her social media account.

However, the actress denied the report, citing that the blogger is out to tarnish her image and admonishing Nigerians not to believe everything they read on the Internet.

“How could you be this bold about falsehood? How can you lie confidently?

“How can you intentionally tarnish people’s image and damage relationships because you want to attract people to your blogs?

“This funny post is evil and false in every sense.” I won’t dissipate energy fighting you. Karma is already dealing with your destiny because if you have one, you won’t be all gassed up about other people’s lives when yours is tattered.

“How does deleting my photos on my page give off anything?” The audacity to mention my son set, I suppose, give you one dirty slap,” she wrote alongside a photo of the alleged wedding.

Kizz Daniel announces separation from his fiancee

“Buga ” singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, announced his separation from his fiancee during an interview with a media personality Angela Yee. He said he has called off his engagement to his mystery fiancee.

He further revealed that he now has three sons. The Nigerian singer welcomed a set of triplets, Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani, with his mysterious girlfriend in 2021.

However, four days after his birth, the singer sadly announced that he had lost Jamal.

Mama Uka’s narrow escape

Eze Odinaka, aka Mama Uka, a Nigerian skit maker, narrowly escaped a deadly incident when the Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling of his Lekki residence collapsed on him.

Mama Uka shared the video of the collapsed structure on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Reports state that he was lying on the bed when the POP collapsed.

The comedian sustained injuries to his head with blood stains.

Hilda Baci yet to receive the Guinness Book of Records confirmation.

Following Hilda Baci’s cooking marathon that generated national interest, the Nigerian chef said she had not gotten a confirmation from the Guinness Book of Records despite the number of pieces of evidence submitted.

The Akwa Ibom Native set a 100-hour cooking record, surpassing that of Tata London, who held the highest record with 87 hours.

Her achievement did not go unnoticed, as the Guinness Book of Records said they were well aware of her reports and would review evidence before finalising the record.

Hilda wrote on her Twitter page, “Not me refreshing my email every second since we submitted all the evidence to Guinness World Records.” The official Guinness World Records Twitter account responded, “Our records team is working on it.”

Chacha Eke, husband reconcile

One year after announcing to leave her marriage, Nollywood actress Chacha Eke and her husband Austin Faani have reconciled as they recently marked their 10th year wedding anniversary.

The actress announced for the second time via her Instagram handle on 27 June 2022 that she was walking away from her nine years of marriage over domestic violence allegations.

Chacha, who got married to her hubby on 1st June 2013, said she would leave the marriage alive rather than dead.

However, despite the divorce saga, the couple took to their social media handles on Thursday to celebrate each other on their 10th year anniversary.

Sharing their wedding video, Chacha, whose fame started after starring in a 2012 drama film, ‘The End is Near’, expressed her love and gratitude towards her husband through their years together.

The mother of four acknowledged his significant role as her husband and for being her source of luck and fame.

Blessing CEO’s dilemma

A Lagos High Court adjourned the trial of controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly called Blessing CEO, to 17th July. She was granted bail in April after she was charged with cyber-bullying.

The police also accused the blogger of using her Instagram handle @officialblessingceo, to harm the reputation of Folashade Samuels and the late Bimbo Ogbonna, by exposing them to hatred, contempt and ridicule.

Bimbo, the wife of a Lagos celebrity auto-dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, died in 2022 in a fire incident at their residence in Lekki, it was reported.

The Nigeria Police Force had arraigned Blessing CEO before Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court on six counts bordering on cyber-bullying, libel and exhibiting uncensored movies.

Bukola Arugba, Damola Olatunji end nine-year ‘partnership’

Fans of Nollywood actors Bukola Awoyemi, also known as Arugba, and Damola Olatunji, have been left perplexed as the actress announced that they had gone their separate ways.

Although cases of breakups have become commonplace, especially in the Nigerian entertainment industry, what left fans of the actors in shock is the revelation that they were not legally married and had been cohabiting for the past nine years.

News about the duo parting ways filtered on Tuesday when Arugba made a post announcing their separation on her Instagram page.

Earlier in 2023, the actress had moved out of the actor’s house over alleged infidelity. Olatunji, who was married to Raliat Abiodun, another actress, denied the news, describing it as a rumour.

There may be some truth to the speculations as the actress has now officially announced that they are no longer an item, despite having a set of twins together.

