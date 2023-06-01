While Nigerians await the confirmation of Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record attempt for the longest Cook-a-thon, 30 of her compatriots have broken the record for the longest recording marathon with multiple artistes.

Even though he didn’t have the fanfare that trailed Ms Baci’s attempt, a Nigerian artiste and founder of Blaqk Stereo Music Group (BSMG), Hawwal Ogungbadero, alongside 29 other artistes, are Guinness Record holders.

In a bid to create a platform to help young artistes explore their creativities, the musician organised the longest recording marathon event on 25 June 2022.

The recording session, held at the Sambol Production Studio in Lagos, saw Hawwal, alongside his team, feature on multiple music instrumentals non-stop for 40 hours and 19 minutes.

Making the announcement on his Instagram handle on Monday, Hawwal shared pictures of himself and the team holding their titles. He expressed his gratitude to his team and sponsor, adding that the journey was difficult, but they came through in the end.

The actor said the attempt aimed to promote Nigerian artistes and amplify their talents through a world-renowned platform such as the Guinness world records.

His caption read, “It is verified, signed, and sealed. I am grateful to God Almighty for this privilege to be a positive force of change and growth in my generation. I’m grateful to the blockchain comp—@near protocol for providing a huge portion of the funds we needed to execute the project. Even though the part was self-funded, we made it despite the difficult times. It could only be God.

“40hrs 19 minutes no be beans. Special thanks to all the amazing music artistes that came through to make this happen. This is just the beginning of your great stories.”

In another post, the artiste tagged the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to inform him of their record-breaking feat, the longest recording marathon with multiple artistes.

However, he apologised for not informing the governor about the attempt. He requested to bring the titles to the State House for a picture.

He wrote, “This is yet another win for Lagos State, the city of excellence and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His Excellency, sir @jidesanwoolu, even though we didn’t bring this to your notice at the time of the attempt, now setting the record, we proudly announce that we have brought home the record for the longest recording marathon with multiple artistes. Myself and the team would be honoured to bring these to the state House to get a picture with our governor.”

Joint winners

Other BSMG artists that participated in the marathon include: Otegbayo Timi (Timi Phoenix), Victor Oluwafemi (Lordveejay); Komiti Obakpororo; Nwaizu Emmanuel (emrysmanuel); Aghughu Eraze (Testii); Olatunji Jayesimi (D’spirit); Oyeyemi Olaide (Skechy wonder); Abdulkareem Adama (ABK tha emperor); Balogun Alaba (Alabama); Gideon Ene (Cobby); Egbulugha Chinedu (Scotty); and Oluwole Temitope (Enzzyboi).

Others are Abolade Onafuye (Abolade Bobby); Ajayi Martin (Marteenoh); Imorji Micheal (COT); Oyeneye Akeem (Larkim); Njoku Michael (Wordplay Michael); Peace Effiong (Peddygree); Aisha Hameed (Reespect); Daniel Williams (Danchyke); Emmanuel Olamide (Yvng Twinkler) and Ayomide Oluwaseyi (Samiie Fxz).

Shina Emmanuel (Momentum); Ajao Damilola (TRILOGY); Osuji Chinyere (Dachi); Usifo Moses (Mouzies); Marvellous Ibitoye (Marvell grey); Williams Chukwudi (El-the creator) and Tarcisio Cozzi also partook in the longest recording marathon with multiple artistes attempt.

Authenticity

Findings by PREMIUM TIMES to confirm Hawwal’s new record title showed that he was celebrated and recognised on Guinness World Records’ official website.

The article read, “The longest recording marathon with multiple artistes is 40 hr 19 min, achieved by Hawwal Emmanuel Olanrewaju Ogungbadero and (BSMG) Blaqk Stereo music group (all Nigerians) in Lagos, Nigeria, on 25 June 2022.

“Emmanuel hosted the event to support local artistes from within his community and to give them a platform to express their creativity. Fifteen different artists performed throughout the attempt.”

It is unclear if the record was previously held as there is no mention on the official Guinness Record Site. However, the closest would be Kumar Sanu, an Indian who has held the Guinness Book of world records since 1993 for recording the maximum number of songs in a day.

About Hawwal

Very little is known about the career trajectory of the new record holder, Hawwal. However, his short biography on Boomplay describes him as an R&B musician, actor, instrumentalist, and filmmaker.

His career started after participating in a theatre play by the thespian family theatre (TFT). The 30-year-old musician featured in his first screen movie series, “Jenifa’s Diary.”

As an actor, Hawwal has been featured as the lead of several series and movies in Nollywood. He has also appeared on TV shows and TV commercials across Africa.

Existing Nigerian Record Holders

Record-breaking attempts spring up daily, with different people exploring their creativity to hold the titles.

However, in Nigeria, several individuals have held titles in different categories and among the most recent ones is Divine Ikubor, popularly called Rema.

The Calm Down crooner broke Guinness world records with his song. He was the first artiste to hold the number one spot on the Official MENA Chart, the world’s first regional streaming chart, in May 2023.

Another Nigerian who holds a title in the Guinness World Record is Bose Omolayo. In December 2021, she won the heaviest para power lift by a female in the -79 kg category with 144 kg.

Also, in December 2021, Chukwuebuka Ezugha and Victor Richard Kipo, as a team, got a title for the most consecutive football passes with the soles.

