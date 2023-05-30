Nigerians are beginning to settle into the reality of a Bola Tinubu presidency, irrespective of political divides.

From the surprise removal of subsidy on petrol, which has seen queues return to the fuel stations, to the early appointments, there are speculations about the direction the new political dispensation will take.

But what some Nigerians have found fascinating was the softer side of the new president.

Talk about political sagacity; Tinubu is your man. Even his political detractors sometimes attest to how politically astute he can be.

But what you may need to see Mr Tinubu do is dance. At least, not until his inauguration ball on Monday night.

He might have carelessly thrown a step or two during the campaign season, but slow-dancing with his wife of over thirty years, Remi, is a new turf for his followers.

President Tinubu danced with the first lady to Loius Armstrong’s 1967 classic song, ‘What a Wonderful World’, at the inauguration ball held to usher in his presidency.

Unlike his predecessors, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, who attended their inauguration balls in suits, Mr Tinubu stuck to his guns as he showed up in a blue flowing robe, otherwise known as agbada, and Awo-themed cap.

His wife, Remi, however, came prepared, decked in a glistening dinner gown.

As they danced, despite trying hard but failing to maintain his stern mien that comes with the demands of the office, occasionally, Mr Tinubu would gaze into his wife’s eyes, and his body language would show him melt at her gaze.

Along the line, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and his wife, Hajia Nana, were invited to join the first family.

All four held hands as they slowly danced to the classic song. This was before the Fuji exponent, Kwam 1, took over the music, and the tempo changed.

Before winning the presidency, the President, some filmmakers have subtly used his persona as the theme of their movies. But none of these depictions show him as a loved-up romantic who has been married for over three decades.

Political Dynasty

Mr Tinubu and his wife may be forming Nigeria’s first political dynasty.

The only other family with a claim to a dynasty may be the Yar’aduas, having served in the presidency multiple times.

Mr Tinubu’s career as a politician started in 1993 as a Senator of the federal republic.

READ ALSO: Tinubu asks SSS to vacate EFCC Lagos office

After the election, which saw the emergence of MKO Abiola as the undeclared winner was annulled, Tinubu, along with other pro-democracy personalities, formed the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) to fight the military junta led by the late Sani Abacha.

His activities with NADECO saw him and others go into exile to avoid assassination.

He returned after Abacha’s demise, contested for and won the Lagos State governorship election, where he served two tenures; 1999 to 2007.

On the other hand, his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, is also no stranger to the political scene.

She served as the first lady of Lagos State during his time as governor.

She also served as the senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly 2015.

They have three children, Zainab Abisola Tinubu, Habibat Tinubu, and Olayinka Tinubu.

An ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, she got married to the Jagaban in 1987

In 2017 in London, the couple organised a low-key event to mark their 30th wedding anniversary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

