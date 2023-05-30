Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBN) season three housemate Temitope Adenibuyan known as Teddy A, has shared his unique love story with his fellow housemate Bamike Olawunmi, popularly called Bambam and why he eventually married her.

Teddy A, who tied the knot in November 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and welcomed their first and second child in 2020 and 2022, shared their love story in a recent interview on the Honeybunch Podcast co-hosted by on-air personality, Nedu.

During the interview, the 34-year-old singer shared that he had considered ending his relationship with Bambam during a two-week-long fight. However, he decided to propose to her after seeking advice from his brother and personal assistant. He reflected on the progress they had made in their relationship and decided to pop the question despite the ongoing disagreement.

He said, “Big Brother is like a good monster. Everything was in front of me when we came out of the house: money, fame, promiscuity. I was like, “What do you want to do? I was going through that dilemma. I had to weigh the options in front of me.”

“I’m like, this woman, she no dey stress you, no issues. It is the same person, well travelled, well-spoken, and spiritually grounded. I just said let me stay here and make it work.

“We were fighting for about two weeks and were done. I talked to my assistant, saying come o, I no fit to end this thing like this. Say, make we get closure. So, that night I come reason say, guy, you don dey with this girl from Big Brother till now. So, all these things that happened, you want to leave am suddenly. I come to call my brother for Yankee, say see wetin I wan do. ”

“He comes to ask me how I feel, and I tell him I say, bro, I feel like I’m about to throw up because I can’t explain the emotions. He comes to say, make I do am, say do this thing na if you no do am, you regret o. I say regret; what do you mean regret? He say, bro you are in love with this girl. So, because una fight, you say you want to leave am. No be say tomorrow if you see I am for Instagram with one boy you go dey vex.”

Surprise proposal

Also, narrating how he planned his proposal to his wife, Teddy A, who was born in Texas, United States, disclosed that he convinced her manager to prank her with a meeting with the Lagos State Governor, Teni and Olamide.

He said the plan was to take her out of her, set up for the proposal and then bring her back to the house.

He said, “She came back and was angry, saying the Governor stood us up. I was in the room because that’s where we did the set-up; she just para. As she opened the room, she just saw me there. Person wey we dey fight for two weeks. She was angry and crying. I said I was sorry. That was it.”

“At that time, honestly, she wanted to say no. If I had waited for two or three days in those two weeks, it was gone because men no dey play at all.”

From game to reality

In an Interview with Punch in August 2019, Bambam revealed that her relationship with Teddy A started as a game, and she didn’t know it would end up serious.

The actress said it was not part of her plans when she got into the BBN house to fall in love, but everything happened according to fate.

She said, “Fate happened to us. I can’t say it was pre-planned. He had a serious one-year-old relationship before I met him. He had a girlfriend he was serious with, so we did not plan to fall in love with each other. We did not know we would last this long.

“We had a very rare connection in the house. We both knew it, but we kept telling ourselves, ‘It’s just for the game,’ but it was no game.

“So, I can’t predict what fate has designed. So, people should not go there hoping to be a Teddy A and Bambam. I went to the house for a different purpose but got Teddy as a bonus.”

Other BBN Couples

Over the years, the Big Brother Naija Show has continued producing couples who entertain viewers and sometimes take it seriously beyond the house.

However, several couples emerged from the BBN show, but only a few have stood the test of time to marry their partners after the show.

Aside from Teddy A and Bambam’s love story, who are the first couple to get married from BBN, another couple that tied the knot are Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata.

The couple officially got married in 2019. They were tagged Pepper Dem in the Big Brother Naija Season Four edition. They won viewers’ hearts with their frequent show of love towards each other. As expected by the optimistic fans, their relationship got stronger till they tied the knot.

Four years later, Khafi and Gedoni are still in love, married, and bore two children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

