Yeni Kuti’s unusual take on Infidelity

During an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, daughter of musical legend Fela Kuti, Yeni, opened up about what she would do if ever found in an infidelity situation. She said she could not leave her husband and would not want to be judged by people who won’t take the same action.

She bolsters her statement by citing her father, pointing out how the “Zombie” singer had 27 wives, and despite the number of women in his life, her mother did not leave him.

The dancer also shared insights into her family’s upbringing, discussing what it was like to grow up as the child of arguably one of the best voices of a generation.

Toyo Baby publicly apologises to former co-star, Funke Akindele

When Juliana Olayode left the hit comedy-drama series after playing the character “Toyosi” for several years, many Nigerians wondered what could have gone wrong.

In a recent development regarding the details of her departure, the actress uploaded a post apologising to Funke Akindele.

She revealed that a letter sent by her “guardian” to Scene One TV, the producers of Jenifa’s diary, contributed to her departure.

Her apology read, “The story of my goofs at the start of my career cannot be exhausted in a million words. I want to use this opportunity to apologise to Aunty Funke Akindele. I am incredibly sorry for how I hurt you and how the email that was sent hurt you.

READ ALSO:

“Please forgive me for my childish mistakes of the past; I am deeply sorry for everything. I love you eternally, Aunty Funke.”

Akindele responded with a comment, “ My Juliana. I miss you. I will bite you—Omo mi. I love you. See you soon.”

Ex-Big Brother housemate dies in the US

An ex-Big Brother housemate from the first season of Big Brother Najia that aired in 2006, Joseph Ada, is dead.

Being part of the “OG” set that featured Gideon Okeke, Maureen Osuji, Francisca Owumi, Ify Ejikeme, and Helen while Katung Adwak and current host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, were present, Ada was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatitis and passed away in Delaware, U.S., on Wednesday.

Ebuka took to Twitter to offer kind words of tribute. “Sad to hear about the passing of Joseph Ada. A fellow housemate in the first season of @BBNaija in 2006 and the actual OG of fan bases with JFC. He started a new life in the US about 15 years ago, only to have it cut short. Rest in peace, Ojoegeh.”

Nons Miraj becomes latest landlady

Congratulations are for skit maker and actress Eleanya Ukah, popularly called Nons Miraj, as she acquired a home. This news was shared via an Instagram picture that showed her standing in front of the building, striking a pose in a yellow gown that perfectly hugged her figure.

Several celebrities expressed their happiness at her accomplishment by leaving positive comments on her post.

Actor Adams Kehinde’s stolen phone

Yoruba actor Adams Kehinde has taken to social media to rant about his latest ordeal. He claimed that during his trip to Abuja for the Renewed Hope concert, his phone and that of his manager, an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPhone 12, were stolen.

The Renewed Hope concert was held at the MKO Abiola stadium to celebrate the inauguration of Bola Tinubu and reportedly had celebrities such as Eniola Badmus, Seyi Law, Wande Coal, KCee, and others who attended and performed at the event.

While the thief’s identity remains unknown, there are high hopes for more updates regarding the incident.

Yul Edochie, Judy Austin come under fire

Famous Nollywood actor and brand ambassador Yul Edochie faced backlash after a video of him and his second wife, Judy Austin, singing and clapping during what appeared to be a devotion went viral. He posted the video alongside a caption, “Start your day like this, and blessings will overflow in your life. Yul Edochie. Judy Austin.”

It has elicited several hateful comments at the couple, with many saying he is mocking his first wife.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Yul Edochie has come under attack, as the actor has been the subject of several controversies since he married Judy.

Pastor Paul Enenche challenges witches, wizards

Witches and wizards entering the Federal Capital Territory for the next president’s inauguration on Monday have been strongly cautioned by Paul Enenche, senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

This warning comes after the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria announced on the 1st of May that they were preparing to attack Abuja to purify and detoxify the atmosphere for Bola Tinubu to function.

In a statement, the association’s spokesperson, Okhue Obo, promised Mr Tibubu a calm inauguration. He issued a warning to those attempting to thwart the event.

“There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all of the smear campaigns being mounted against him are merely diversionary tactics,” the statement says in part.

Reacting to this statement, Mr Eneche spoke on Friday night at the just-finished Destiny Recovery Convention. He gave other clergymen instructions to anoint key locations in the city in preparation for a spiritual conflict with opposing forces.

Tacha faces drug abuse accusations

A former housemate from Big Brother Naija season 4, Ella Nnabuchi, recently made alarming accusations against her colleague, Tacha, during an Instagram live session. She claimed that her former housemate is allegedly abusing drugs.

Supporting her claims, Ella highlighted Tacha’s constant dehydration during their time on the show in her live session. She also observed Tacha’s lips, which had a patchy appearance frequently linked to drug usage.

Tacha, in response, fired back at Ella with the caption, “Ouuuuu!” I got ‘em mad; it’s my fault! “Tacha, the air they breathe!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

