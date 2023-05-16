The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has taken steps to officially welcome his second wife, the pretty Olori Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda to the palace, City People is reporting.

In October 2023, the monarch married five wives after divorcing Olori Naomi Silekunola

In the same month, the Ooni married Olori Opeoluwa in Magodo, Lagos.

His chiefs represented him as she was later announced as his wife.

Ooni Ogunnwusi married her days after taking Olori Mariam Ogunwusi as his first wife.

Recently, the Ooni of Ife sent out invitations for a royal ceremony to usher in his second wife formally.

A royal wedding

The invitation, dated 10th of May, is to herald the thanksgiving service and reception of his Queen, Olori Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda.

The service and reception will be held on Saturday, 20th of May and will.

The ceremonies will be preceded by the traditional entry of the Queen into the ancient Ife Oodua Palace of Ile-Ife on Thursday, the 18th of May.

The five Oloris

In October 2022, the dandy monarch, who will turn 49 this year, married five Oloris in one month, an unrivalled feat in Nigeria.

In September 2022, he married his first Olori, Mariam Anako, nine months after Olori Naomi, his ex-wife, confirmed the end of their three-year marriage.

A few hours later, the Ooni married Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda in Magodo, Lagos.

About a month later, on the 9th of October, the traditional ruler married Olori Tobi Phillips.

Days after his marriage to Olori Philips, Ooni Ọjájá II took Princess Ashley Adegoke as his wife on the 14th of October.

Ooni of Ife followed this up with his marriage to Princess Ronke Ademiluyi.

He later wrapped the wedding spree up with his marriage to Olori Temitope Adesegun.

The Ooni recently stepped out with his three Oloris at a book launch in Lagos.

It marked their first publicised outing since their wedding.

Olori Opeoluwa Akinmuda

Not much is known about Olori Elizabeth except that she hails from Ondo State and is said to be a Scotland-based Electronic Data Processor.

She is reported to have once worked with Ztech Global Ltd in the UK between the 2nd of July and the 1st of November 2019.

Ztech is a UK-based company that constructs commercial buildings.

Ojájá II

Born on the 17th of October 1974, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is the third of seven children of Prince John Oluropo Ogunwusi and Princess Margaret Wuraola Sidikatu Abegbe Ogunwusi.

Oba Ogunwusi is a chartered accountant. He is also an associate accounting technician.

He is a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD) and the Global Real Estate Institute.

Aside from being a Chartered Accountant, the Ooni is a real estate magnate and a businessman.

Before being selected as Ooni, he was the Managing Director of Howard Roark Gardens Limited, undertaking a multi-million naira Jacob Mews Estate project in Yaba and the Lakeview real estate development in Lekki.

On the 26th of October, 2015, he emerged victorious out of 21 contenders for the stool.

He was crowned as the 51st Ooni on the 7th of December 2015 at Enuwa Square, Ile-Ife. He is from the royal House of Giesi of the Oranmiyan Dynasty.

