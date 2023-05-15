Hilda Baci, the Nigerian Jollof Queen, has accomplished an incredible feat by cooking for 100 hours straight.

Her impressive achievement has earned her a new Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon, also called a cooking marathon.

Hilda has been cooking nonstop since 4 p.m. on Thursday, 11 May, and planned to keep cooking till 4 p.m. on Monday to reach her record goal of 96 hours.

She, however, pushed herself a little more by extending the time by an extra four hours after finding renewed strength. At precisely eight p.m.on Monday, the 27-year-old chef set a new world record.

Chef Lata Tondon set a record of 87 hours and 45 minutes in India in 2019; the Nigerian chef blew past that record at 7:46 a.m. on Monday, 15 May 2023, clocking 87 hours and 46 minutes.

The chef, who targeted a 100 hours cooking marathon, has spent at least the last four days showcasing her culinary skills using various local and intercontinental recipes to put Nigeria on the global culinary map.

More updates shortly

