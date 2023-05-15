Hilda Baci, the Nigerian Jollof Queen, has accomplished an incredible feat by cooking for 100 hours straight.
Her impressive achievement has earned her a new Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon, also called a cooking marathon.
Hilda has been cooking nonstop since 4 p.m. on Thursday, 11 May, and planned to keep cooking till 4 p.m. on Monday to reach her record goal of 96 hours.
She, however, pushed herself a little more by extending the time by an extra four hours after finding renewed strength. At precisely eight p.m.on Monday, the 27-year-old chef set a new world record.
Chef Lata Tondon set a record of 87 hours and 45 minutes in India in 2019; the Nigerian chef blew past that record at 7:46 a.m. on Monday, 15 May 2023, clocking 87 hours and 46 minutes.
The chef, who targeted a 100 hours cooking marathon, has spent at least the last four days showcasing her culinary skills using various local and intercontinental recipes to put Nigeria on the global culinary map.
