Olori Sekinat Elegushi, the first wife of traditional ruler Oba Elegushi, has denied rumours that she died from complications from a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

A BBL is a specialised fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants.

Excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction, and a portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the buttocks.

Recently, a London-based Nigerian blogger, Basirat Olowogaba, or Abike Jagaban, announced Queen Sekinat’s passing during a Facebook broadcast.

In the now-deleted video, Abike supported her story by claiming that the queen’s aunt broke the news to her amidst sobs.

Refutal

However, the queen has come out to declare the news false.

In a video shared by makeup artist Banke Meshida-Lawal, who visited her at home in Lagos, the mother of three thanked her fans for standing by her.

“Thank you all for the love and kindness; I appreciate it. I feel it. Love you all,” she said.

Earlier, the palace released a statement declaring the news as false and only existing in the wicked imagination of the authors.

“The attention of the media office of HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi has been drawn to the false news circulating about Olori Sekinat Aramide Elegushi, senior wife of his royal majesty.

“Contrary to these reports, which only exist in the wicked imagination of the authors, Olori Sekinat Elegushi is hale and hearty; she is currently at the palace, discharging her royal responsibilities,” a statement from the palace reads.

It further stated that the palace takes serious exception to any unfounded and malicious news regarding the royal family and will not hesitate to bring the total weight of the law on anyone found guilty.

Olori Sekinat Elegushi

Olori Sekinat has been married to Oba Elegushi, Kusenla III, the 21st Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, for 20 years.

In a recent interview, she recounted how she met the king, then a student, at her late mum’s shop on Lagos Island.

“Then, he had a friend close to my mum’s shop, and whenever I was not on campus, I’d be at my mum’s shop.

“It was one of the holidays when I was at the shop when he approached me. I turned him down initially because I tried to avoid many of the young men around that area,” she said.

However, due to his persistence, they became friends. He pressed on and asked her to date him,” she recalled.

Despite initially disagreeing with her father, the couple had a grand wedding in 2003.

In 2010, he was crowned the 21st Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom after his father, the late Oba Yekini Adeniyi Elegushi, passed on.

When he was crowned, he was 34 years, which made him the youngest king in Lagos State as of then.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

