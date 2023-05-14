When the topic of infertility among men is brought up, people immediately attribute this problem to activities such as putting laptops on one’s legs, sleeping face down, and wearing tight boxers.

While these factors play minor roles, the truth is that infertility could be caused by what is taken into the body.

Sometimes, expensive supplements or medical treatments are not necessarily the solution to increasing sperm production. Instead, the secret to boosting your fertility as a man might be buried somewhere in your kitchen or a store near you.

The road to producing healthy sperm is not difficult, as a simple inclusion of nutritious foods in your diet can help give your sperm that extra push it needs.

In this article, Beauty Ezinne Japhet, an Erasmus Mundus Masters’s student in Sustainable Food Systems Engineering, Technology, and Business, lists five superfoods that can assist in boosting sperm count.

Brazil Nuts

Nuts are excellent for increasing sperm production. They’re high in minerals like vitamin E, zinc, and selenium, all necessary for good sperm growth. Selenium, abundant in Brazil nuts, has been found to boost sperm motility and concentration. A study published in the journal “Biology of Reproduction” discovered that men who ate 11 Brazil nuts each day for three months had an increase in sperm count, motility, and morphology.

Almonds are also high in vitamin E, which protects sperm from oxidative damage, not to mention walnuts, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which increase sperm count.

Including a handful of nuts in your daily diet will help you become more fertile. You may eat them as a snack throughout the day, sprinkle them on top of salads, or bake them into muffins or granola bars. To avoid unnecessary sodium and bad fats, pick unsalted and unroasted nuts.

Fatty fish

Salmon, mackerel, and tuna are examples of fatty fish. According to a study published in the journal “Human Reproduction,” males who consumed more fish had more significant sperm counts and motility than men who consumed less fish. It is primarily due to omega-3 fatty acids, which are required for overall health but are especially vital for sperm formation and function.

Fatty fish can be added to your diet in several ways. You may grill or bake them, mix them into salads or pasta meals, or even use them to make fish tacos. If you don’t like seafood, alternative sources of omega-3 fatty acids include flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts.

While fatty fish are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, you should be aware of the risks of taking too much mercury. Choose smaller fish lower on the food chain, such as sardines or anchovies, to reduce mercury exposure.

Dark Chocolates

A tasty and surprisingly healthy snack that can also aid with sperm production. Because it contains a molecule called L-arginine, an amino acid that aids with sperm movement and count; furthermore, dark chocolate contains antioxidants that can help protect sperm from oxidative damage.

It also has flavonoids, which have been demonstrated to boost the quality of sperm. Research published in the “Journal of Nutrition” discovered that men who ate more flavonoids had higher sperm motility and concentration than those who ate less.

However, consider alternatives with a high proportion of cocoa when selecting dark chocolate. The higher the cocoa concentration, the more beneficial components are present in the chocolate. Aim for at least 70% cocoa content or higher.

Although dark chocolate can be a healthy addition to your diet, it is crucial to take it in moderation because it is still high in calories and sugar. Stick to a minimal serving size daily, such as one or two squares, and balance it with other healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and lean protein.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate, which can be consumed in various ways, including juice or fresh fruit, is rich in antioxidants, which have been demonstrated to boost sperm quality. Men who ingested pomegranate juice daily for three months had enhanced sperm motility, concentration, and morphology, according to one study published in the “International Journal of Impotence Research.”

When choosing pomegranate juice, opt for one that is 100% pure and doesn’t contain added sugars or preservatives. For a delicious and nutritious boost, you can also add fresh pomegranate seeds to salads, yoghurt, or oatmeal.

Oysters

Oysters are often referred to as an aphrodisiac, and for a good reason: they are high in zinc, which is required for optimal sperm development. Zinc is essential for sperm formation, and studies have shown that men who ingest more zinc have healthier sperm with improved motility and shape.

They are also high in minerals vital for male fertility, such as vitamin D, B12, and omega-3 fatty acids.

