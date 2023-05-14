Ramsey Noah weds Nadia Buhari in Merry Men 3

Actors Ramsey Noah and Nadia Buari threw fans into a state of confusion as pictures of their wedding photos appeared online.

However, while some thought it to be a real wedding, the pictures originated from the yet-to-be-released movie Merry Men 3, an Ayo Makun (AY) film.

Ramsey Noah has been married since 2002 to Emelia Philips, the mother of his three children, a daughter and two boys. However, his marital life and family are kept far away from the eyes of the public.

Nadia Buari’s marital status is, however, not clear, but she has four daughters.

In the pictures shared by Nadia Buhari and AY, the veteran actor and actress were seen dressed in a white suit and a gorgeous white wedding gown.

The pictures also depicted a plush and elaborate wedding ceremony with eye-catching sparkling hall decorations.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari would be making her first appearance in the Merry Men franchise. It is still being determined if she is replacing an actress or a whole new character in the comic-action thriller.

The actress is, however, not making it easy for their fans; in another Instagram post, she teased fans with separate pictures she tagged, “The pre-wedding photos y’all missed”.

Nigeria’s tallest man solicits N5m for medical treatment

On Tuesday, Nigerian actor and model Afeez Oladimeji, popularly known as Nigeria’s tallest man, solicited N5m for his chronic hip arthritis treatment, which will see his ball and socket joint replaced.

The 47-year-old actor, who discovered at 19 that he had Acromegaly, known commonly as gigantism, said the money would help to take care of his operation and therapy.

According to the computer science graduate from the University of Lagos, the ailment is challenging and has left him bedridden for eight months.

The tallest man, who has a show called ‘I am Agoro’ airing exclusively on Linda Ikeji TV, said he could not walk again and that getting the required operation would help him get back on his feet.

Falz undergoes knee surgery

Famous rapper, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, called for recovery prayers after he underwent knee surgery in the United Kingdom.

The rapper, via a video he shared on his verified Instagram page on Wednesday, disclosed that the injury he sustained on his knee while playing football in 2022 necessitated the surgery.

The post showed the actor first out of surgery in a hospital bed, and video of himself three days post the injury, and his consultation visits to the hospital.

MI opens up about his wife’s ADHD

Prolific Nigerian rap artiste Jude Abaga, popularly called MI, spoke on his wife, Eniola Mafe’s, medical condition known as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

ADHD, which is usually first diagnosed in childhood, is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the attention rate of an individual and makes it difficult to control impulsive behaviours.

During a podcast hosted by the Aproko Doctor, the couple disclosed that they have been able to fight ADHD by “building the habit of communicating and understanding”.

Charles Inojie narrowly escapes death

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie, in an Instagram video on Friday afternoon, is famous for his comic roles, explained how he narrowly escaped death while sitting outdoors under a tent.

He noted that three minutes after he left the spot, an overhead water tank fell there and broke, spilling its content.

Narrating the experience on Friday via a video posted on his Instagram page, Inojie appreciated God for sparing his life while sharing the testimony.

Saint Obi’s death rumours

Several reports made the rounds on Saturday, speculating about the death of famous Nollywood actor Saint Obi after battling an undisclosed illness.

The actor reportedly died early in the week following the unsuccessful treatment for the ailment.

However, the Actors Guild of Nigeria has yet to make an official statement to confirm his death, nor is there any formal announcement from his family members.

Hilda Baci attempts Guinness Book Record

Nigerian Jollof Queen Hilda Baci is attempting a Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon.

The multi-talented TV Producer and actress announced the four-day-cook-a-thon would start from 11th May to 14th May.

The Cook-a-thon (Cooking Marathon) is an attempt by Hilda, who has shown her culinary skills on various Television Cook shows and represented Nigeria at the Jollof Faceoff Competition in 2021, emerging as the winner.

This time, the Nigerian foodpreneur aims to break the Guinness World record of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds set by Chef Lata Tondon in Rewa, India, in 2019.

The Amore Gardens, Lekki event showcased Hilda’s culinary skills using various local and intercontinental recipes to put Nigeria on the global culinary map.

Charly Boy berates E-money, Kcee, for hosting MC Olumo

The ex-President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Charly Boy, berated singer, Kcee and his brother Emeka Okonkwo known as E-Money, for hosting the Chairman, Lagos State Parks Management Committee (LSPMC), Musiliu Akinsanya, MC Oluomo, in their house.

Charly Boy expressed disgust at their gesture and criticised them for referring to MC Oluomo as a great man. He claimed the chairman intimidated and incited violence, especially against the Igbos in Lagos, during the last general elections.

COZA pastor, Fatoyinbo, reveals battle with an undisclosed illness

The founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, narrated how God healed him after battling an undisclosed illness.

Although he did not reveal the actual nature of his illness, he only testified that his mentor, David Oyedepo, prayed on his behalf while receiving medical treatment.

The COZA lead cleric, who disclosed that he was a drummer in the Living Faith Church, known as Winners Chapel, said this while giving testimony at a church programme.

He also said in the last three years, he had established 11 parishes.

DJ Cuppy says she is not ready to have kids

Nigerian disc jockey and producer Florence Otedola, known as Cuppy, disclosed that she is unprepared to have kids.

She revealed this in a post on her Instagram story, where she was holding a baby girl. Despite her love for children, she noted that she is not ready to be a mother.

There were recent speculations that her British fiance and professional boxer, Ryan Taylor, had gotten her pregnant.

The rumours began after she shared a video capturing her dancing with a protruding belly on her Instagram page.

