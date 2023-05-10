A 23-year-old assistant pastor on Tuesday told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court how a bishop, Daniel Oluwafeyiropo of Reign Christian Ministry, Lekki, allegedly raped her twice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cleric is standing trial on an amended three-count charge bordering on rape and sexual assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The assistant pastor (name withheld) testified for the prosecution at the bishop’s trial.

She was led in evidence by Lagos State counsel, Babajide Boye.

She told the court she was an assistant pastor of 1 Reign Christian Ministry, founded by the bishop.

She said she knew the bishop on 28 May 2018, when her friend invited her to a church programme at which the bishop ministered at Akungba, Akoko, in Ondo State.

She said that the programme was tagged “Strictly Supernatural”.

According to her, she subsequently became a church member and rose to the position of assistant pastor.

She said that Pastor Boluwatishe Oladejo took over from Pastor Toyosi Bamise as the Lead Pastor then.

The witness told the court that the bishop, who she regarded as her spiritual father, raped her at his residence on Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos State, on 21 June 2020.

Details

The witness said: “I was listening to Pastor Chris’ message when the bishop came to the three-seater chair I was sitting on and told me to go naked.

“For fear of what happened a day before, I went naked, and bishop locked the door, increased the television volume and went naked. He pinned me to the chair and raped me. He was bigger than me.”

The witness said she appealed to the bishop to leave her, but he did not.

“He threatened that I would run mad if I should tell anyone, so I was in the guest room till the following day. On June 22, I sent a message to Pastor Boluwatishe and informed him that I had been raped,” the alleged victim testified.

She also told the court that the bishop did not allow her to leave the house after the first alleged rape.

“He sent the gateman anytime I needed anything. At this time, it was dawned on me that this man was a rapist.

“For my safety, I acted stupid and acted as if I did not tell anyone. I was in the room when he came again and said he wanted sex, but I refused.

“He was furious, so I told him I had tears from the previous sexual violation,” she testified.

The witness said that, on 23 June 2020, the bishop also told her he wanted sex with her.

“He said I should count it as a privilege that he had sex with me because many people would love to have sex with him.

“I told him I had someone I was dating.

“That same morning of 23 June, he removed my dress and raped me again in the sitting room.

“He told me I would die if I should tell anyone. I bled a second time because of the forceful entry,” she said.

More expose

She earlier told the court that the bishop called her on the phone on 5 June 2020, saying that it was her turn to come with some other pastors to his house in Lekki, Lagos State.

She added that, on 19 June, when she got to the house, the bishop came out from his room and told her that she had a query to answer.

She testified that the bishop told her she would transcribe his “Fulfilling My Ministry” message.

She said: “The following day, on June 20, only the bishop and I were left in the house after other pastors had left.

“The bishop told me to go on a three-hour prayer work around the estate, but I returned 30 minutes before the three hours elapsed due to rain.

“He questioned why I returned earlier, and I told him it was due to rainfall.

“I was seated on a couch that same day listening to Pastor Chris’s message when the bishop walked up to me from the dining section and commented on the teaching I was listening to.”

She testified that the bishop told her to remove her clothes but didn’t rape her.

“He said he wanted to know my loyalty and see If I had finally submitted to him.

“I told him I could do anything for him but sex. He tried kissing me, but I stopped him; then, he slapped me.

“He ordered me to wear back my clothes, saying that I disappointed him,” the witness said.

She testified that on 24 June 2020, the bishop told her to clean up the house.

“That was when Sister Faith and Pastor Toyosi came to the house.

“I tried to talk to Pastor Toyosi, but the bishop did not give me a breathing space until he travelled to Ghana, and I went home.”

Ordeal

The alleged survivor also told the court that the defendant sent N5,000 to her from Ghana to treat herself because of the tears she had.

“He got back to Nigeria with his two children and wife, and when the wife asked why I could not walk well, the bishop told her I contracted a disease from the toilet.

“He came to meet me about 3.30 a.m. in the guest room and brought out a rod for me to swear with that I would run mad if I should tell anyone that he raped me, which I did out of fear.

“He took me to First City Hospital, Lekki, where Dr Tina Clement, a member of the church, attended to me, ran some tests, gave me drugs and sent the results to him.

“When the doctor asked what happened to me, the bishop told me to tell her my friend raped me, and he was with me throughout the tests,” she said.

NAN reports that a computer printout of chats between her and the defendant was admitted in evidence.

NAN also reports that Oluwafeyiropo allegedly had sexual intercourse with one other person and sexually assaulted another, aged 19 years, by forcefully sucking her breasts.

According to Lagos State Government, which prosecutes the case, the alleged offences contravene Sections 260(2) and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Justice Ramon Oshodi adjourned the case until 24 May for cross-examination of the witness and continuation of trial.

(NAN)

