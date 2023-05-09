Nigerian superstar musician 2baba, his wife, Annie and celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry will reprise their roles in the popular reality series, ‘Young, Famous and African’, which debuts on Netflix on 19th May.

Accurately depicting its title, the series, which debuted on the 18th of March 2022 on Netflix, follows the lives of nine successful Africans from different countries.

The show focused on building careers, looking for love, and rekindling the old flames of famous media personalities from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania.

The key cast includes Khanyi Mbau, Bonang Matheba, Diamond Platnumz, Nadia Nakai, Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, Zari Hassan, Kayleigh Schwark, Fantana and Luis Munana.

Last season, the fiery stars from all walks of life on the African continent put their lives and love on display for the world to see, and this season the producers say it is no different.

On Monday, Netflix released the tantalising, can’t-look-away trailer for what has been dubbed Africa’s hottest reality series, Young, Famous & African season 2.

“Tensions rise and friendships are put to the ultimate test as new faces Bonang Matheba, Luis Munana and Fantana show up and show off in the sneak peek of the hit series, and promise to enthrall audiences with their inclusion into the A-list crew,” the producers noted in a statement.

They say with a blow-up between besties, Swanky Jerry and Annie Macaulay-Idibia and a catfight between Zari Hassan and Fantana, (fueled by Nadia Nakai, of course) over Diamond Platnumz, the tea is piping hot!

Andile Ncube, on the other hand, faces his own dilemmas, with the inclusion of his former partners, Sebabatso Mothibi and Rosette Ncwana, while Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark present a united front.

Check out the trailer here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

