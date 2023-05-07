Mercy Johnson loses dad

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, is in a state of mourning as she announced the demise of her dad, Daniel Johnson on Friday

Mourning her dad, she said she would continue questioning God for taking him, stressing that his death was unacceptable. She said her father’s demise is the greatest pain she has ever experienced.

Rema makes Guinness Book of Records

Guinness World Records has recognised singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, for securing the first number 1 hit on the world’s first regional streaming chart and first-ever official chart in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The remix of his hit song, ‘Calm Down’, featuring American superstar, Selena Gomez, has been viewed over four hundred million times on YouTube.

Stephanie Linus returns with movie about Aba women’s riot

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Stephanie Linus, is shooting a film ‘When Women Were Counted’.

The upcoming title is based on the story of the Aba women’s riot in 1929. It explores the lives of the brave women of that era, who organised a massive revolt against the policies imposed by British colonial administrators in southeastern Nigeria.

Ronke Oshodi-Oke’s poisoning

Popular Nigerian actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke, during the week, explained how her daughter’s friend poisoned her in a bid to kill her.

According to the thespian, about three weeks ago, her daughter’s friend poured a bleaching agent into her water. She was rushed to the hospital where she received treatment.

Iyanya’s boat cruise with mystery lady

Following the backlash he received for taking a lady he met on Davido’s ‘Timeless’ concert on a boat cruise, singer Iyanya explained the circumstances surrounding their outing.

Setting the record straight, he explained that she was depressed because her close relative is battling cancer, and he only wanted to put a smile on her face.

He further said that he didn’t meet her outside of the boat cruise and he provided her with the tools she needed to help her kickstart her career as an influencer.

Ayra Starr’s bed rest

Famous Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, cancelled all her shows in the United States over ill health. She was billed to perform at the ‘Something In The Water Concert’ in Virginia City alongside ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and a host of other top stars.

In a statement shared on her Instagram story, Ayra Starr disclosed she had been placed on immediate bed rest by her doctor.

BBNaija is toxic – Phyna

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, Josephine Otabor, simply known as Phyna, has said that the reality show is toxic in a video message she shared on her social media page recently.

The reality star was declared the winner of the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition in October 2022, however, did not provide context to back her claim.

Phyna defeated more than 20 housemates for the N100 million grand prize.

Her outburst has stirred mixed reactions.

Judy Austin comforts Yul Edochie

Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife, took to her Instagram page to comfort the bereaved actor over the loss of his first son, Kambilichukwu.

The actress shared a photo of Yul and accompanied it with words of praise as she called him a great man.

She wrote: “Ezedike. You’re a Great man. And Great men face great challenges. Your life is in God’s hands. Trust that he will lead you always. Remain strong.”

The post infuriated some people who have inferred and accused her of being insensitive.

Seyi law alleges threat to life

Popular comedian, Seyi Law, has revealed that an internet troll has sent a death threat to his wife due to his political affiliation. In a message, the troll sent a photo of Law’s daughter to his wife’s DM saying that she will be killed in the UK.

However, Seyi Law did not let the negative comments affect him, and he recently shared a video of his successful gig on Twitter, taking a swipe at those who thought he wouldn’t get work because of his political stance.

Empress Njamah’s blackmailer arraigned

Nicholas Jack Davis, the former lover of actress Empress Njamah, has been charged to court in Liberia. A video on social media shows Mr Davis being taken to court in handcuffs.

Days back, the alleged blackmailer, a Liberian resident, was arrested for blackmailing several women in Liberia with their nudes and other intimate details.

Nigerian woman stuns in Yoruba attire at King Charles’ coronation

As the world gathered to witness the historic coronation of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey in central London, photographs of a Nigerian woman arriving venue decked in Yoruba attire took the internet by storm.

Pictures of the lady, identified as Eva Omaghomi, trended online the whole of Saturday.

Tonto debunks botched bum enlargement story

Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh has dismissed rumours of complications from a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) operation. A Twitter user, quoting unnamed sources, said the actress was in critical condition and required prayer from fans and well-wishers.

The movie, however, dispelled the claim in a post on her official Instagram page.

Portable adds Brabus G-Class to his collections

Three months after acquiring a Range Rover, singer Portable has added a Brabus G-Class to his car collection.

The high-performance Brabus G-Class SUV is said to be worth over N50 million. The singer likely got the SUV as one of the perks of the multi-million naira deal he signed with Unique Motors.

Portable’s growing car collection also includes a Mazda CX-9, Range Rover and a Lexus ES 330 sedan he bought last May.

Davido lavishes Chioma with expensive birthday gifts

Davido has bought expensive gifts for his wife Chioma, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, 30 April. The award-winning singer took to his social media platform to remind her of just how much he loved her.

Davido got her a matching Richard Millie wristwatch which is estimated to have cost over 200,000 dollars, and several Birkins, which is the most expensive designer bag brand in history.

Recall that their wedding photos recently surfaced online.

