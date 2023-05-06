In December 2022, when Olori Tobi Phillips, the youngest wife of the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, asserted that the relationship between all five of them, her co-wives was very cordial, not a few wondered how practical that would be.

The perfect opportunity to put her claim to the test presented itself during the week when the traditional ruler, in the company of three of his wives, appeared all decked up in public.

The occasion was the unveiling of the book, ‘Ile-Ife, Cradle of the World’, held at Eko Hotel in Lagos and authored by the Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Maureen Tamuno.

It is perhaps the first time the traditional ruler would attend a public function with more than one wife since September 2022, when he had a flurry of weddings.

The Ooni of Ife commended the author, noting that the book is necessary to correct any errors being peddled about the black race.

“For instance, some people who have only got one dynasty are claiming to be older than Ile-Ife, which has three dynasties and is thousands of years old,” he said.

He described the author as an energetic go-getter who has performed exceptionally as a diplomat in a male-dominated environment.

He was accompanied by three of his five wives; Olori Mariam, Olori Ashley Adegoke and Olori Ronke Ademiluyi.

However, away from the officialdom, Nigerians were more intrigued by the relationship displayed by the wives of the Ooni.

Sideshow

In a viral video making the rounds on the internet, the wives of the royal father were perceived to have snubbed each other.

A clip drawing reactions from social media shows Ooni’s first wife, Olori Mariam, attempting to exchange pleasantries with the other two.

While Olori Ashley acknowledged her greeting, Olori Ronke adjusted her seat and gave her what seemed like a side-eye.

The clip, posted by City People Magazine has since garnered over 20,000 views on Instagram and numerous comments.

The makeup factor

However, from observation, there may be nothing out of the ordinary to Olori Ronke’s gesture.

The five seconds clip is not enough to establish any animosity or draw any inference, although all three Oloris did not appear together in any of the photographs posted.

The Ooni too didn’t appear in any photos with the others except his first wife.

Further observations show that Olori Ronke’s makeup may be the reason why she appeared to have given her co-wife what critics described as a side-eye.

Also, they all kept a straight face which seemed unfriendly, although it could be an attempt not to ruin their makeup.

Reactions

While some agree that the video does not prove anything, others believe that there is more than meets the eyes.

Iamyourlandlady wrote: “Why don’t you all see it other way round, like Olori Mariam and the other Olori have said hello to each other before she moves to Olori Ashley. Probably the camera didn’t capture that part.”

Owopompin noted: “What media would cause, why just clipping a 5sces video and releasing it to the public. People will start making assumptions, accusations etc. Let’s all be guided!”

Damilolabanire wrote: “Shey na only me dey see wetin dey happen btw the Queens? Something is not right. Abi naa too much Nollywood.”

Mhizz_bernice said: “Eyin bloggers oran make una dey fear God small small why reading meaning to what is meaningless that’s how queen ronke’s eye be na haba.”

Olori2tu__ also noted: “Bombastic side eye …criminal offensive side eye.”

Ile-Ife, Cradle of the World

The book, ‘Ile-Ife, Cradle of the World’, reviewed by Siyan Oyeweso, a professor highlights the importance of Ile-Ife to Yoruba culture.

According to the author, upon her appointment as an Ambassador, she conducted research and found some linkages between Ile-Ife and the Caribbean and black people in the Diaspora.

“I resumed my duty post at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and some Jamaicans came to me saying they wanted to learn the Yoruba Language. I couldn’t speak it myself but I was lucky to get a volunteer who taught them for about 180 days.

“I thought that was all until I saw people trooping in from Dominican Republic, Haiti and other places saying they have traced their roots and found out that they came from Yorubaland,” she said.image0.jpeg

