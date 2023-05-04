Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Qudus Shokunbi, a software engineer, emerged as the champion in the first-ever Super Skit-Maker competition organised by Airtel TV, a platform for streaming entertainment content.

At the prize-giving ceremony held in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, Mr Shokunbi received a scholarship to Del-York Creative Academy and N1m.

The runners-up were rewarded with cash prizes of N500,000 and N250,000, respectively, and film school scholarships to Del-York Creative Academy.

This renowned film school in Lagos offers top-notch training to aspiring filmmakers.

All the skits ranged from one to five minutes long and cut across all genres, including comedy, action and romance.

Talent Showcase

To recognise and reward exceptional talent in Nigeria’s emerging online skit genre, Airtel TV launched the Super Skit-Makers competition in March 2023.

The makers of the contest’s top 10 most viewed videos were presented with branded Airtel TV merchandise for their notable participation.

During the event, Femi Oshinlaja, the chief commercial officer of Airtel Nigeria, expressed excitement over the incredible contributions of young skit makers to the comedy genre and Nigerian entertainment in general. He emphasised Airtel Nigeria’s commitment to promoting and supporting creativity in Nigeria and their enthusiasm to recognise and reward the impact of these talented creators.

Mr Oshinlaja also expressed hope that the prizes would serve as a source of inspiration to other aspiring skit makers.

In agreement with this sentiment, the winner, Mr Shokunbi, expressed his gratitude to Airtel TV for boosting the art form, stating that the support offered by the company would motivate more youths to produce creative skits.

He said: ‘‘Overall, Airtel TV’s initiative to recognise and reward exceptional talent in the online skit to genre is a positive step towards promoting creativity in Nigeria’’.

