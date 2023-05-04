Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Mr Cross River, Abubakar Usman, has won Mr Nigeria International 2023.

Usman, a hairstylist, beat 11 other finalists after three rounds of displays in cultural, official and beach outfits.

The event was held on Sunday night at Lekki, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Usman, a Kogi state indigene born in Cross River, is also a make-up artist.

The outgoing Mr Nigeria International, Ajewole Odunayo, crowned him the winner.

Mr Akwa Ibom, John Goodnews, a graduate of Mass Communication, emerged second and has become Mr Nigeria Global.

Mr Abia, Collins Okere, a student and interior designer, secured the position of Mr Nigeria International Tourism.

Usman, 25, who became emotional when he was announced the winner, expressed joy at his feat.

“I feel so blessed, so happy and elevated.

“I know I have much to do to meet up with my new position as Mr Nigeria International.

“I am going to look towards encouraging our youths, the less privileged and empowerment of the unemployed,” he said.

Brenden Nsikak was among the contestants.

Rationale

The organiser, Brendance and Crusader Ltd. said the contest touches lives, promotes peace and encourages African tourism.

” The 2023 maiden single, Mr Nigeria International, is fashioned to promote culture, tourism and intelligence.

“We decided to separate the two contests, which had existed for 11 years, to give them more concentration and attention.

“We resolved to go cultural to boost and promote the nation’s culture among the youth,” the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Brenden Nsikak, said.

Nsikak said that more than 320 young men applied in the 11th edition of the contest, with the theme: “The Evolution”.

He said 30 applicants qualified for the contest, and 12 emerged finalists through public voting.

He said that Usman would go home with N1.5m while the first and second runners-up would represent Nigeria internationally and have consolation prizes.

Nsikak told NAN that the pageantry had a tradition of selecting the most credible and valuable contestants.

NAN reports that some of the judges at the contest are Ada Karl, a movie producer and actress; Adesola Oshosanya, an educationist; Nkiru Umeh, an actress; and Zak Francis, a movie director.

The pageant had been a mixed one – Mr and Miss Nigeria pageant.

The 11th edition is the single maiden contest.

(NAN)

