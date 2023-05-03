Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

I recently enjoyed visiting South Africa’s Eastern Cape, a stunning destination tucked between East London in the south and the border of KwaZulu-Natal in the north.

The serene environment and abundance of new adventures make it the perfect escape for any traveller seeking a unique experience. I love to describe the region as a hidden gem often overlooked by travellers, and as I explored further, I was struck by its diverse landscapes and rich culture.

My trip was made possible by South Africa Tourism, and it was an unforgettable experience. Before I begin this travelogue, I’d like to warn you that if you visit the Eastern Cape, you might not pay attention to Johannesburg or Cape Town when you next visit South Africa. After touring several Eastern Cape landmarks, I understood why it was worth the hype; it’s best to experience it yourself.

The province is the home of the Xhosa people of the southern African country and is the birthplace of many notable personalities like the late Nelson Mandela.

My journey began with a one-hour flight from Johannesburg to Margate, and I was immediately blown away by the level of development in Margate.

It made me think about Nigeria’s Badagry town and how it could have similar facilities if the government had done the right thing. Like Badagry, Margate is a coastal town, the only difference being that it is a carefully planned resort town.

Eastern Cape magic

Margate is a popular seaside destination for tourists, and its economy heavily relies on the influx of visitors. As we drove along the coastline to Wild Coast, the plethora of hotels and picturesque scenery indicated the town’s dependence on tourism.

On another note, I was told that the airport located in KwaZulu-Natal welcomes many tourists and provides a convenient alternative to King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

CemAir, the airline I boarded, only operates one scheduled flight service, the Margate-Johannesburg route.

The weather in the Eastern Cape is near predictable, with regular rainfall due to its coastal location. Our tour guide told us that the Eastern Cape is a melting pot of cultures, like the Zulu Natals and, surprisingly, Indians. But most importantly, it’s accommodating to all races. There are five main geographical areas to explore in this region.

These include Frontier Country and Karoo Heartland, which offer incredible star-gazing opportunities. The Sunshine Coast extends from Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) to East London, while the Wild Coast is an untouched paradise with an authentic African feel. Additionally, the Nature Reserves in the area are some of the best in the country.

Wild Coast Sun

Luxury. The good life. Pure bliss. These three adjectives best describe this upscale resort hotel 10 km from the famous Umtamvuna Nature Reserve.

Wild Coast Sun is right on the beach between the Mtamvuna and Mzamba Rivers, with gorgeous views overlooking the Indian Ocean.

One of the highlights of my stay was a visit to the resort’s world-class casino, which offered an array of exciting games and entertainment options.

I also took advantage of the resort’s many dining options, sampling delicious local cuisine and indulging in decadent desserts. I found myself in a culinary haven, but I had to be mindful of my weight and not overindulge. While dining at the various restaurants in Wild Coast Sun, I observed South Africans take their beef and chicken seriously, as evidenced by the generous portion sizes and the frequent appearance of these proteins in their meals. Our host, South African Tourism, also held Indian, oriental and piano-themed dinner events on separate days, allowing us to savour different countries’ meals and drinks.

For those looking for adventure, the resort offers a range of thrilling activities, including horseback riding along the beach, Quad biking through the nearby nature reserves, and even bungee jumping – an experience I will never forget.

While at Wild Coast Sun, I couldn’t get enough of the mesmerizing natural beauty surrounding the resort. The lush forests and stunning coastline seen from my bedroom window made it the ideal spot to relax and get back in touch with nature. However, I had to be mindful of playful monkeys occasionally visiting my verandah. The resort had cautioned us to lock our doors and windows to prevent them from sneaking into our rooms.

I had an unforgettable adventure when I joined fellow tourists on a boat ride along the serene Umtamvuna River. The breathtaking beauty of nature was simply awe-inspiring. As we sailed towards the R61, the second-longest single-span bridge in the country, the Umtamvuna Bridge, came into view. It was fascinating to learn that locals can be in two provinces, namely the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, in a day, thanks to this bridge. One of the highlights of the boat ride was the presence of standby masseuses who were on hand to help us relax and unwind.

While on the boat, it struck me how much Afrobeats has spread beyond Nigeria. I couldn’t help but feel proud as I heard South African locals, particularly the Zulus, singing Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, and Wizkid’s songs word for word. It was a moment that made me proud to be Nigerian.

Seat At The Table

During my recent four-night stay at the Eastern Cape, the Seat at the Table campaign by South Africa Tourism was the highlight of my trip. The annual event showcased some of the most beautiful destinations in the area. It aimed to attract tourists back to pre-Covid levels by offering an unforgettable experience during the Easter holiday.

As part of the Sho’T Left campaign, SA Tourism hosted a cosy event at the Wild Coast Sun shoreline, where guests were treated to an array of music, dance, food and culture unique to the Eastern Cape. The musical performances by Trompies, Kholeka, and Young Stunna, along with DJ Naves on the Wheels of Steel, created a lively atmosphere that encouraged guests to mingle and dance.

Celebrity Chef Wandi also provided guests with an unforgettable culinary experience with a three-course meal of duck and lamb dishes. Chef Wandi emphasised the importance of supporting local businesses and showcased South African-inspired dishes that highlighted the unique flavours of the Eastern Cape.

Overall, my experience in the Eastern Cape was one that I would never forget, and I would highly recommend it to anyone planning a honeymoon, baby moon, or vacation. Stay tuned for my next travelogue, where I will share my thrilling experience of ziplining and conquering my fears!

