Barely two weeks after the release of the much-anticipated reboot of the Nollywood classic, ‘Domitilla’, the producer of the flick, Zeb Ejiro, has resumed his copyright tussle with actress Ann Njemanze.

The filmmaker, through his legal representative, Rockson Igelige, has asked the Registrar of the Trademarks, Patents and Designs Registry to invoke sections 11(b) and 38(b) of the Trade Mark Act CAP T13 LFN 2004 to cancel the purported registration of ‘Domitilla and Device’.

In 2020, Njemanze trademarked the name, ‘Domitilla’, which gave her fame in the Nigerian movie industry.

In March 2023, the actress sued Ejiro and two others for infringing on her copyright.

Njemanze, famed for playing the titular character in the 1996 classic movie, ‘Domitilla’ sued the famous filmmaker for allegedly infringing on the name ‘Domitilla’ which she had trademarked.

The court documents obtained by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that the actress, among other things, demanded N50m from Ejiro for allegedly infringing on her registered trademark.

Also joined in the case against Ejiro are Filmone Entertainment and Film Trybe Media.

However, Ejiro, in a petition dated 13th of February, faulted the grounds of the registration of ‘Domitilla & Device’ by Njemanze, calling for its cancellation, revocation, and expungement from the Register of Trademarks:

In a letter from his legal representative, Ejiro noted that Njemanze is not entitled to claim to be the proprietor of ‘Domitilla’.

Grounds for revocation

The letter, dated April 2023, by Ejiro’s lawyer, claims that Njemanze has no goods, goodwill or reputation in the word ‘Domitilla’ separate from her role in the films ‘Domitilla’ and ‘Domitilla 2’, which are intellectual properties of the Petitioner, Ejiro.

According to the letter, the Petitioner has been using ‘Domitilla’ as an unregistered trade mark since 1996 in connection with films and matters which fall under class 41 of the Register of Trade Marks in Nigeria.

“Both in 1996 and 1999, the Petitioner employed and paid the Applicant to act as an actress in the Petitioner’s films, ‘Domitilla’ and ‘Domitilla 2’. So, The Applicant knows of the Petitioner’s prior and continuous use of ‘Domitilla’ since 1996.

“The Petitioner owns the statutorily protected copyright of the film scripts of ‘Domitilla’ and ‘Domitilla 2’, which were handed to the Applicant during her engagement as an actress in 1996 and 1999, respectively,” the letter reads.

It further states that since the respective release of ‘Domitilla’ and ‘Domitilla 2’ in 1996 and 1999, the films have continuously been in the market, first in Video Cassettes; later in Compact Discs, and now majorly as internet downloads all under the proprietary name of the Petitioner

Njemanze’s alleged application for registration and or the purported registration of ‘Domitilla & Device’, the letter reads, offends section 11 of the Trade Marks Act in that the use thereof is likely to deceive or cause confusion and is otherwise disentitled to protection in a court of justice.

“Such likelihood arises from the Petitioner’s prior and continuous use of the mark “Domitilla” for films and matters falling within Class 41 of the Register of Trade Marks for which the Applicant allegedly applied and or purports to have registered ‘Domitilla & Device”.

Bad faith

Mr Igelige has alleged that Njemanze is trademarking the word ‘Domitilla’ to use it to extort money from the copyright owner of the film

He further stated that she knows Ejiro has been associated with the word ‘Domitilla’ since 1996.

“Since 1996 and 1999, respectively, the Petitioner has established goodwill in respect of the films, ‘Domitilla 1’ and ‘Domitilla 2’ throughout Nigeria as the producer and owner of proprietary rights in the films by the Petitioner’s continued use of ‘Domitilla’ in respect of the films and matters under class 41 of the Register of Trade Marks.

“The relevant purchasing public recognises that ‘Domitilla’, when used about films and matters under class 41 of the Register of Trade Marks, refer to films belonging to and services rendered by the Petitioner,” he said.

He further noted that the use of ‘Domitilla & Device’ by Njemanze as allegedly applied for or purported to be registered as a trade mark would be a misrepresentation to the public, would cause confusion and or deception, and would result in financial damage to and loss of goodwill by the Petitioner in terms of lost sales of cinema tickets, internet download, dilution, and so on.

Among other things, he noted that others, Njemanze had consented to allow Ejiro to use her image and photographs in promoting his use of ‘Domitilla’ and the films, ‘Domitilla’ and ‘Domitilla 2’ since 1996, as it is evidenced in the posters and promos.

The Applicant has been aware since 1996 of the Petitioner’s use of “Domitilla” as the name for a film character; in the title of the films, “Domitilla” and “Domitilla 2”; and for advertising/promoting the movie “Domitilla” and Domitilla 2”. The Applicant has never challenged the Petitioner’s use of the word, “Domitilla” and her image at all since 1996 before this action was commenced.

He asked the Registrar of the Trademark Commission to invoke sections 11(b) and 38(b) of the Trade Mark Act CAP T13 LFN 2004 to cancel the purported registration of the Applicant`s ‘Domitilla and Device’.

Domitila

The crime drama film tells the story of a young Domitilla Junior, who gets into adventurous, romantic escapades for survival. She and her gang of prostitute friends are unfortunately caught up in the mysterious death of a politician and must do everything possible to prove their innocence.

Domitilla featured A-list actors such as Njemanze, Sandra Achums, Kate Henshaw, Adah Ameh and the late Enebeli Elebuwa, to mention a few.

Although the lead character, Njemanze, had earlier starred in an equally successful movie, ‘True Confession’, her role in ‘Domitilla’ saw her assume star status.

The film also made the likes of the late Ada Ameh and Alex Lopez instant celebrities.

Earlier in April, the highly anticipated ‘Domitilla: The Reboot’ premiered at FilmHouse Cinemas in Lekki, Lagos.

The star-studded event was attended by notable Nollywood icons, including Kate Henshaw, Fred Amata, Zeb Ejiro, and many others.

