On Saturday, the sixth Edition of the annual GTCO Food and Drinks Festival kicked off at the GTCentre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event gathers food lovers and experts, celebrating culinary excellence and beverage innovation.

The food festival features a wide range of meals from street foods to beverages, local Nigerian cuisines and continental dishes.

In a bid to elevate and maintain an unforgettable experience this year, GTCO, at an event announcing the sixth edition of the festival, said highlights would include special master classes taught by award-winning chefs, food entrepreneurs and a food content creator.

This year, the masterclasses will feature the likes of Hassan-Odukale, who will be talking about the Business of Food; Jessica Craig – The Art of Pastry; August Dewindt – Food Content Creation; Francesco Mazzei – Classic Italian Cooking and many more.

The list spans the fields of food and restaurant business, pastry making and food content creation.

Masterclass lineup

Ire Hassan Odulake

Hassan Odulake, who will be taking the masterclass on ‘the business of food’, is a Nigerian-born hospitality and Foodprenuer.

Together with Chef Jeremy Chan, Hassan is the co-founder of the 2-Michelin-starred London restaurant called (Ikoyi) in the United Kingdom.

The restaurant, one of the hottest in London, UK, was ranked number 49 on the World’s top 50 best restaurants of 2022.

Jessica Craig

Jessica Craig, an executive Pastry Chef, would take the master class on The Art of Pastry.

Jessica, an Executive Pastry Chef at Café Deux and Cupped Desserts, has over 20 years of professional pastry experience.

She garnered most of her experience with Italian, Mediterranean, French, and American cuisines and earned degrees in culinary arts and hospitality management from the New York Institute of Technology.

August Dewindt

New York City-based food blogger August Dewindt is a food lover whose passion for cooking started at an early age.

She left a 9-5 job to launch her food businesses, including Kinky’s Dessert Bar, John’s Juice, and Fluffy’s NYC, featured in popular publications like NY Post and Time Out.

August, who would be taking a master class on Food content creation during the pandemic, took her talents to TikTok and quickly became a hit, amassing over 3.9M followers.

Francesco Mazzei

Calabrian-born Francesco Mazzei is one of the great Italian chefs. Francesco would handle the master class on Classic Italian Cooking.

Francesco, the Chef Patron at Sartoria (a restaurant in London), has long been considered one of London’s best chefs.

Francesco Mazzei opened restaurants for others around the world before building his own.

Famous for his dishes which are beautifully executed with exquisite flavour, he is a long-time champion of his home region’s specialities

A few highlights from the first day already shows display of food and beverages by local Nigerian vendors.

Festival Week

The Food and Drinks Festival 2023 showcases the best food and beverage offered worldwide, with a wide range of cuisines and drinks to suit all tastes.

Attendees will be able to sample delicious dishes and learn from world-class chefs.

In addition to food and beverage tastings, the festival will feature live cooking demonstrations, interactive workshops, and informative talks on a range of topics related to food and beverage. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase their favourite products at the festival’s marketplace.

The organisers said they have expanded its capacity by creating more opportunities for more businesses and has expanded its highly coveted vendor stalls from 142 to 204.

This, they say, has given even more innovative business owners the chance to not only showcase their businesses to the over 250,000 foodies in attendance but also engage with their customer base and learn from a confluence of other great-minded food entrepreneurs.

The event will also feature three premier DJs in Africa, setting the scene for a weekend of celebration, food, drink, and togetherness.

The festival which has already begun will run till Monday .

See photos below.

