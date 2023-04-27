Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Legendary talk show host and former mayor of Cincinnati, Jerry Springer, is dead.

According to a statement released by the family, Springer died peacefully on Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago at the age of 79 after a brief illness.

Springer, who was best known for his loud TV talk shows, was the host of the ‘Jerry Springer Show’, which ran for over three decades, starting in 1991 till 2018.

The tabloid talk show was known for outrageous arguments, thrown chairs and physical confrontations between sparring couples and homewreckers.

In a statement released by Jene Galvin, a friend of Springer’s and Spokesperson for the family, Galvin described Springer as “irreplaceable”.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” he said.

“He’s irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

The Spokesperson also revealed that plans for the funeral and memorial gathering were being developed.

“To remember Jerry, the family asks that instead of flowers, you consider following his spirit and donate or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organisation. He always said, ‘Take care of yourself and each other,” he wrote.

Political Career

Besides his rash television show, Springer was known for his political takes and background.

Springer began his political career In 1970 when he entered a congressional race and unsuccessfully lost.

He was, however, elected to the Cincinnati Council the following year. Springer later resigned in 1974 over embarrassment from a Northern Kentucky sex scandal.

The controversial Springer was re-elected a year later, despite the fresh scandal proving he had widespread appeal.

In 1977 Springer became the 56th mayor of Cincinnati, in the state of Ohio, USA.

READ ALSO:

After he served as mayor, Springer attempted to vie for a higher office in 1982, when he took a run at the Democratic nomination for Ohio governorship and lost.

Failing to win, Springer left the political candidate path and became a news anchor and commentator at WLWT in Cincinnati and later took a new role as a talk show host in the early ’90s.

After serving the city of Cincinnati as a newsman, Springer bid farewell to the City in 1993.

In recent years, Springer returned with his podcast, “The Jerry Springer Podcast,” and was also the star of the courtroom show “Judge Jerry.”

Springer is survived by his daughter Katie Springer.

