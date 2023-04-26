Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Queen Silekunola Naomi, a former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has ruled out any hopes of reconciliation with the monarch.

The queen announced her separation from the Ooni, confirming that her three-year marriage to the monarch had ended in December 2021.

In her post on Instagram, the former Olori said she shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people.

Despite the monarch marrying six wives in quick succession in October 2022, some still believe that having birthed his heir, there is a chance they would reunite.

However, the former Queen, who recently turned 30, in a recent interview with the Punch newspaper, has ruled out the possibility of reconciliation with the Ooni or returning to the palace.

She said: “I am going to answer that question with a question. As I have been speaking to you for the past one hour, do I look like someone who can survive in the midst of six mature and strong women? No! She is but a soft, strong, gentle woman and I can’t be a square peg in a round hole”.

Life in the palace

Although she was hesitant about speaking about her experience in the palace, she said it was a bittersweet experience.

Queen Naomi explained that there were delightful and bitter moments.

“It is not yet time to talk about it because some things are meant to just teach you by yourself. I believe the messages are just for me at the moment; when God wants to enlarge and expand on it and make it a message for the whole world, I will hear his words and talk about it.

“Lessons learned are personal, and they have helped in shaping me. I am enjoying 30 so much; 30 makes me strong. I am too innocent; I think I entered the palace too innocent and soft, but life is not like that; you have to be strong, bold and courageous,” she said.

Iya Oba

Although the title of the Ooni of Ife rotates among four houses, Oshinkola, Ogboru, Giesi and Lafogido, she said the son she has for the present monarch during their three years of marriage is the greatest miracle she has experienced in three decades of her life.

She said: “The birth of my son, the boy himself, everything about him is a miracle. His father used to tell me that his children were coming, and he said, ‘They chose you.’

“He would talk about that, and I thought it was one of those things that men would say to make you happy, however, for that boy to have chosen me…Take everything from me, and you can’t take away this crown. Don’t call me Olori, call me Ayaba, Iya Oba.”

Ministry, other endeavours

The former Queen noted that she started to have a good relationship with God at a very tender age.

At 30, she has run her ministry for 12 years. She said that before she got to know the Lord, she had some supernatural experiences.

“However, at the age of nine, I gave my life to Christ and got baptised with the Holy Ghost with evidence of speaking in tongues. I went through primary and secondary schools at the Akure Academy before I got admitted to Adekunle Ajasin University. I became popular there.

“I was going to 18 years when I got God’s call to start my ministry formally, and I went into evangelistic ministry. For some reasons, I could not continue at the university at that time; that was because of the call. I was doing fine academically; I came out with flying colours in anything I did at that time. However, one was stronger than the other,” she revealed.

Despite getting married to the Ooni at 25, she continued the ministry.

“Many assumed that I got married and stopped ministry. I had several crusades while in the palace, and I have gone on outreaches; we have videos to back it up. I am currently back in school, studying at Elizade University,” she added.

She also runs an NGO, ‘Women in Need of Guidance and Support’ which caters to the spiritual, emotional and financial needs of women.

“I have been instrumental in a lot of people’s successes. You will see 50-year-old people calling me their mother. They are not calling me mummy because I was married to a king, but because of the impact, I made in their lives. It is quite a lot,” she said.

Marriage, divorce

In October 2018, she wedded the Ooni

On 18 November 2020, she gave birth to Tadenikawo, their son and the crown prince of the Ife Kingdom.

“I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince.

“I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done,” she wrote.

Before her, the king married Adebukola Bombata, in 2008 seven years before his coronation as Ooni of Ife.

Shortly after he became king in 2015, the couple parted ways.

In March 2016, Ooni Ogunwusi married Zaynab Otiti Obanor who was born and raised in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The marriage ended in August 2017. The reason for the divorce was never made publicimage0.jpeg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

