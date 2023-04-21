Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

On Wednesday, multi-talented media personality Layole Oyatogun launched her return to the broadcasting world by unveiling her personal fashion reality series.

Layole, who began her career co-presenting an entertainment show called ‘Star Dust’ with her younger sister Mofe on MITV, has been away from the broadcast scene for over nine years.

When she moved to Silverbird, she anchored the Cadbury breakfast TV show, MBGN Dairy, Page 3 and numerous documentaries while working with Silverbird.

At the media launch at the Oriental Hotel Lagos, Layole unveiled the Fashion reality series, which she tagged ‘Layole’s Lounge”.

She described the show as highlighting the behind-the-scenes of African celebrities’ fashion.

According to Layole, The show would deliver the deep gist behind red-carpet fashion and glamour of Africa’s top entertainment celebrities.

The new show sets around A-listers and their most fashionable and Ingram-worthy moments.

“Layole’s Lounge is a journey into the glamour and glitz of celebrity fashion. It is a look at what happens behind the scenes of a red carpet appearance; the anxiety, fun, frustration, happiness, and stress that goes into creating the perfect Red carpet look.”

The show, which is scheduled to air on DSTV Africa Magic channel 154, is a 13-episode reality series which will star African celebrities and be hosted and produced by Layole Oyatogun.

Changing Narratives: True Display of African Fashion

Speaking further about the new show, Layole explained what drew her into making the show.

She explained that the essence of her show is to change the narrative that Nigerians are totally bad.

“Now, why I made this particular show was that anytime I travel, especially going to America on Emirates, there is no day they don’t stop me to search me, thorough search, it goes on and on. Even when going to some European countries, once they see my green passport, it takes some time for me to leave.”

“Sometimes I tell them I would miss my connecting flights, and they don’t worry; we will put you on another flight. It shows our reputation outside is so bad they don’t think anything good would come out from Nigeria,” She said.

Crediting the success of some Nigerians to putting out a good name, Layole explained that her show is also to portray Nigeria in a good spotlight.

“But thank God for Wizkid, Tems, Burnaboy, Chimamanda Adichie and Okonjo Iweala, who are doing great things to change the narrative and perception of who Nigerians are. So I thought about what I could do to change that perception also and still make it interesting- Fashion” She said

She explained that Nigerian celebrities are fashionable, the style, they are articulate and that led her to a decision to make a show on Stylish African stars and then show the world that looks, “we are cool like that,”

Explaining the booming industry, Layole described the level of employment opportunities the industry creates.

“For every outfit we wear and for every event we attend, there is a hair stylist, there is a fashion stylist working on you, there is a makeup artist, there is a videographer, a photographer, so much, imagine the kind of funds and employment, you are creating.”

She also revealed that she derived joy from being able to provide jobs.

“Apart from entertaining people, educating people and Informing people, I am so happy that through this project, I was able to pay people.” She said,

Multi-Hyphenate Personality

Aside from being a broadcaster, Layole who is the daughter of the late famous broadcaster Walter Oyatogun during her hiatus floated a PR firm, where she represented celebrity clients like Iyabo Ojo, Priscy Ojo, and Segun Olusemo(Sheggz), among many others.

During the session, she disclosed that she got into Public relations when she met Lisa Omorodion.

“Somebody brought a young beautiful lady to my house at around 10 pm, who had produced a movie and she wanted publicity.”

“When we got talking I was telling her, I think you should do this and that, I went on to tell her I think this is the PR people you should use and she said no, I want you to do this, you built up the blueprint, I think you should do this, and that was Lisa Omardion, she sought of birthed my PR business.”

“That was her very first movie, her debut as a producer and an actor, I handled it and that was how I started PR”

Layole is also a seasoned red carpet host who has hosted various fashion weeks across the globe including Mercedes Benz fashion week in Pretoria and New York and the AMAA (Africa Movie Academy Awards).

She has also hosted events such as the MBGN (Most beautiful girl in Nigeria Pageant), Africa Fashion Week and lots more.

