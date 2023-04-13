It is often said, “It is never too late to find love”. This saying holds true as the famous radio presenter, Teddy Don-Momoh, has found love and remarried nine years after losing his first wife, Kefee.

Kefee, a gospel music star, collapsed on a flight to Chicago, subsequently went into a coma, and later died at a hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., in June 2014.

She was 34.

Teddy, a radio personality at StarFM, Lagos and Kefee were married for two years before the unfortunate incident claimed the life of the Kokoroko and Branama singer.

Teddy broke the news when he shared a post of him and his newly wedded bride Lara Kudayisi on his official Instagram page on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Teddy shared videos of the traditional marriage ceremony sometime during the easter season.

In his post, he thanked Friends and family who prayed and patiently supported him in his journey to finding love again.

Lara Kudayisi

His bride is a certified Relationship Expert and Cognitive Behavioural Therapist and the founder of ‘Lara Kudayisi International’ a therapy organisation.

Lara, who is known as the match-making mistress, has also written two books ‘’How the matchmaker marriage failed” and “What’s Wrong with my taste in Men”. She also has an audiobook titled “21 days healing devotional”.

Lara’s Instagram bio sums up her life experiences and is her testimony. It reads, ‘’Healed from having a child at 19, 14 heartbreaks,15 abortions and a divorce.”

Expressing her newfound joy, Lara shared the same wedding pictures as her husband,

She revealed that she was still on the moon and claimed that her marriage proves that “You can find love again after trauma and pain.”

Lara also promised to share a story about how she married Teddy after thoroughly enjoying this moment.

