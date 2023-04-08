Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka’s recent statement “Fascism on course” continues to elicit mixed reactions and criticisms, primarily by supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, the Obidients.

In the article, Mr Soyinka knocked the Obidient movement and shared his views on the Nigerian electoral process and how unsure he is about the country’s development.

In the final part of his article, he subtly addressed the famous entertainer Charly Boy, whom he said he opposes even though he is an independent mind.

“Before I take myself off for– well, next port of call – the final word goes to a favourite maverick, propagated even as he matched his words by action. I suspect that in this instance, we find ourselves on opposite sides of the strategic fence – that is, democracy. This now co-opted watchword of his formulation remains apt, applicable to all who strive for authentic social transformation: Your mumu don do!” Mr Soyinka’s statement partly read.

Charly Boy’s ‘OurMumuDonDo’ movement shot into the limelight after President Muhammadu Buhari’s extended medical vacation in England became a trending cause for national concern.

Charly Boy also participated in a daily sit-out protest alongside Deji Adeyanju to call on President Buhari to resume office or resign

Obidients: ‘repulsive, off-putting concoction’- Wole Soyinka

In his writeup, the 88-year-old celebrated playwright tackled the Obidient movement.

He wrote, “By the way, I agree with Seun Kuti; ‘Obidients’ is one of the most repulsive, off-putting concoctions I ever encountered in any political arena.”

Although claiming they had a right to freedom of choice, specific actions raised questions.

He also addressed the leaked telephone conversation between Mr Obi and popular cleric David Oyedepo.

“By contrast, I have no quarrel with “Yes Daddy”. Roman Catholics are used to saying “Yes, Father”. Secularists say “Enh, Baba”. The context and content are what matters, and lies – where established – raise bothersome issues such as Integrity Deficiency”, he wrote.

Charly Boy’s response

Clearly, Boy, in his response on Saturday, tagged Mr Soyinka as an errand boy for greedy politicians in an Instagram post.

His post read, “The kin respect I had for this man was almost the kind of respect I had for the late Justice C.A.Oputa, The Socrates of the Supreme Court.

“It has finally dawned on me that Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was. The Kongi is not ordinary; he should be very measured anytime he makes a public statement.

“Look at a man many Nigerians put on such a high pedestal, reducing himself to a boy for criminal politicians. What an f..king big shame.”

Charley Boy, whom Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State appointed to a committee to address Biafra agitation in April 2022, recently went public with a prostate cancer diagnosis.

