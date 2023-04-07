The Big Brother Titans reality show may have ended, but some of the housemates have continued to relish their stay on the reality show and their new-found fame. The Nigerian Housemate Kanaga Jnr, who placed second, is one of them.

The 23-year-old shared the stage with his South African counterpart and winner of the reality show Khosi at a press briefing earlier in the week.

“I said two weeks was just what I needed to tell my story, express myself and sell my brand, but to get into the eleventh week was a shocker for me and I’m grateful for the journey.

‘‘I have concluded that, indeed, the world has listened to me and seen what I have to do in terms of expressing my craft; I have learnt that when it’s your time, it is your time; when it is your season to blossom, it is your season to flourish so right now, I’m just so grateful and believe its time to shine,’’ he told PREMIUM TIMES.

Kanaga, who said he had been looking for a platform to showcase his talent, revealed he previously auditioned for a spot on the show in 2020 but was not considered.

Claiming that his skills and talents kept him in-house, Kanaga said his confidence, drive, and energy on Saturday night parties might have contributed to his long-staying power in BB Titans house.

Friendship, relationships, feud

Revealing one of his game changers, Kanaga listed the pairing with a female housemate that complemented his personality.

“I loved my pairing with Blue Aiva, maybe because I was paired with someone who had the same energy as myself; when she first came into the house, we never had conversations, but along the line, when we got paired together.

”I learned and understood her and learned we studied the same thing in school. We are both party animals, we vibed a lot, we dressed so well, and I loved that that was one person I could go to and have a sensible conversation with, and I enjoyed the pairing idea,’’ he revealed.

Kanaga, who was not romantically involved with any female housemate at the beginning of the game, later developed an interest in South African housemate Tsatsii. On the future of their perceived affair, Kanaga, an independent filmmaker, said he is still trying to process a lot and embrace his new reality.

He spoke about the cultural mix, highlighting that he enjoyed being with the other South African housemates.

“I learnt so much from them, I enjoyed and embraced how we were able to live despite the drama, here and there, but there was no violence in the drama; I loved how we were able to live together, pushing the narrative that we are one Africa and we can live together in peace.” He said

On friendships and relationships formed in the house, Kanaga touched on his spat with Marvin, saying he would like to resolve any other issue once they met.

‘‘I have a few people that I wouldn’t mind sticking around and creating with them, Housemates who have different qualities that I would love to tap into their level of creativity. When I was head of the house, I made a decision that many people questioned, but I apologised from a heartfelt and genuine place, and we talked about it.

‘‘I felt like we moved past it cos he assured me that it was ok; however, conversations went on here and there, but I am good; I can’t speak for Marvin, but I look forward to creating with him and, hopefully when we see we can talk about it.”

Kanaga returns to MTV Shuga

While in the house, Kanaga Jnr was announced as a lead actor in the MTV Shuga series; he would play the role of ‘Kachi Okezie’ in the fifth season.

Confirming the announcement, Kanaga Jr’s Twitter handle tweeted, “It’s official. Kanaga Jnr is “Kachi Okezie,” a lead cast in the 5th season of MTV SHUGA NAIJA coming soon to your screen. Let’s go, boy; it’s about to be hectic!”

