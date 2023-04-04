They say love is complicated and tends to drive people to the extreme, but when it comes down to it, the polygamous nature of man will always rear its head.

Perhaps it is why a lady identified as Sugar Ogah has taken time off to investigate and create a group chat for all the ladies with whom she says her husband is allegedly having an affair.

According to the Facebook group where the news was broke, Ms Ogah, who has been married to her husband, Chinedu, for about four months, added all his side chics to a WhatsApp group and tagged it ‘Chinedu’s Sidechics’.

She can be heard in a trending voice note warning them to steer clear from her man.

She also informed them that there were more of them coming, and she would add them to the group chat to read them the riot act.

“You people, more are coming. You, people, will be surprised where I got your numbers. He is even surprised. He will even be shocked, but I have more numbers to add.

“I have more, and you people can even do group sex. Ashewo, oloshos, you will not get your own man, sleeping with another person’s husband,” she said to the harem.

Chinedu’s side chics

Meanwhile, the ‘suspects’ also replied with voice notes.

One of them, who goes by the name ~Blessingclementine, described her husband, Mr Chinedu, as having a very dubious character.

“Your husband has a very dubious character. All your children will be ashewo, for you to call me ashewo,” she said in her message, in which she mainly spoke the Ibo language.

Another member of the group, ~Mercylambo, said she is curious about how long Ms Joy’s marriage to Chinedu would last.

“My sister, change the group’s name to my fellow co-wives, not side chics. You no get any sense,” she replied.

Ms joy, however, was having none of it as she insisted that her informant had proof of all their romantic dealings with her husband.

“My informant got all your movement with him and all your chats. Should I send you a screenshot? Ashewo,” she replied.

Like the 49 Tunde

Perhaps it is true that tribe is not a determinant of a philandering partner.

Neither is the name. By this, all Femi’s, the poster boys of heartbreak, aka Yoruba demons, can now take a breather.

Some years back, a young lady trended on Twitter when she created a group and added 49 Tundes to tell them how one Tunde broke her heart and how they could do better.

The issue was made public when a young man, one of the Tundes, revealed how a lady decided to add him to an online group she had created so that she could pass a relationship message to all those bearing the name ‘Tunde’.

“A lady added me and 48 other Tundes to a group to tell us how one Tunde broke her heart. Retweet for the Tundes of your TL,” he tweeted with screenshots of the group chat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

