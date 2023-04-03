Mercy Aigbe is the latest Nigerian actress to convert from Christianity to Islam.

In an interview at a Ramadan lecture and special prayers hosted by herself and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, on Saturday, the actress disclosed that she has converted to Islam while revealing her Islamic name.

Interestingly, in January 2022, the controversial actress revealed that her filmmaker husband is a Muslim and is entitled to marry more than one wife.

In a video on social media, Aigbe, 45, said, “Insha Allah, My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with the H.”

She also confirmed this on her Instagram page with photos of herself dressed the Islamic way at the lecture.

“Hajia Minnah. My look for our 1st Ramadan Lecture yesterday hosted by hubby @kazimadeoti and I. May Almighty Allah grant us the Grace to host many more,” she wrote.

Another clip shows her praying with her husband at the ceremony.

Controversial marriage

In January 2022, Aigbe broke her silence on her new marriage to the famous Yoruba movie marketer and filmmaker, Mr Kazim, which sparked several reactions.

The actress debunked claims that her new husband was a friend of her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

While Aigbe secretly wedded Mr Kazim recently, Mr Gentry, on the other hand, had a glamorous marriage in Lagos in September 2021.

“I just want to clear the impression, Adekaz isn’t Lanre Gentry’s friend,” she wrote in a text message to the ‘Your View’ breakfast programme on TVC.

In a twist of events, Oluwafunsho Asiwaju, the first wife of Mr Adeoti, alleged that the actress began sleeping with her husband when her (Mercy’s Aigbe’s) son, Juwon, was five months old.

Juwon is the product of Aigbe’s failed marriage to the famous hotelier and car magnate, Asiwaju Gentry.

She alleged that the actress was still married to her second husband, Mr Gentry when she began an intimate relationship with Mr Adeoti.

The actress, despite criticism, continues to post loved-up pictures and posts of herself and her new husband.

They recently embarked on a holiday spree to several exotic locations.

Conversions

Nollywood is known to have a string of actresses who converted to Islam, mainly from Christianity.

In 2012, actress Funke Akindele reportedly turned to Islam after marrying Alhaji Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede. She then adopted the name, Khadijat.

Liz Da Silva is another famous actress born and raised as a Christian until she allegedly fathered a kid with an unknown Muslim man known only as Olaoye.

The actress converted to Islam after the birth of their son. She took the name Aishat.

Her namesake, Lizzy Anjorin, also grew up in a Christian home but found Islam along the line.

In 2013, she announced she was a Muslim and travelled to Mecca for the Hajj.

In her case, however, her mother is Muslim, according to her. Her Muslim names is Sekinat and Aishat, while Rufaidat is her daughter’s Muslim name.

