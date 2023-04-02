After 72 days of competing against 24 contestants, South Africa’s Khosi has won the first edition of the Big Brother Titans reality TV show.
Khosi beat her fellow last-standing housemates Ipeleng, Ebubu, Kanaga Jnr, Yvonne, and Tsatsii to win the coveted $100,000 cash prize on Sunday night.
The finale, which was aired on Africa Magic on DSTV, and the streaming platform, Showmax, kicked off at precisely 7 p.m. with an outstanding performance by Mayorkun singing his single ‘certified loner’ and his remix of hit, ‘Sugarcane’.
Since the show began, Khosi has proven to be an outstanding housemate, with her endless drama and entertaining personality.
Evictions
The show, which began on 25th January, had Ten Nigerians and 12 South Africans competing for the grand prize.
The 18 contestants evicted within the first ten weeks of the event are andra(Nigeria), Theo Traw(South Africa), Jaypee(Nigerian), Lukay(South Africa), Mmeli(South Africa), Jenni O(Nigeria), Marvin(Nigeria) and Yaya(South Africa) who were evicted in the first five weeks.
Yemi Cregx(Nigeria), Nelisa(South Africa), Juicy Jay(South Africa), Olivia(Nigeria), Nana(Nigeria), Blue Aiva(South Africa) and Miracle Op(Nigeria) were evicted in weeks seven and nine.
READ ALSO: Big Brother Titans: Why I fell in love with Marvin -Yaya
At the finale, Ipeleng was the first housemate to be evicted; Ebubu shortly followed her.
Yvonne became the third housemate to be evicted, and Tatsii became the fourth housemate evicted on the finale night, placing third in the competition.
Last but not least, Kanaga Jnr came second in the competition.
The eviction show was spiced with clips from funny moments in the house, fun tasks and fights.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999