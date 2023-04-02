After 72 days of competing against 24 contestants, South Africa’s Khosi has won the first edition of the Big Brother Titans reality TV show.

Khosi beat her fellow last-standing housemates Ipeleng, Ebubu, Kanaga Jnr, Yvonne, and Tsatsii to win the coveted $100,000 cash prize on Sunday night.

The finale, which was aired on Africa Magic on DSTV, and the streaming platform, Showmax, kicked off at precisely 7 p.m. with an outstanding performance by Mayorkun singing his single ‘certified loner’ and his remix of hit, ‘Sugarcane’.

Since the show began, Khosi has proven to be an outstanding housemate, with her endless drama and entertaining personality.

Evictions

The show, which began on 25th January, had Ten Nigerians and 12 South Africans competing for the grand prize.

The 18 contestants evicted within the first ten weeks of the event are andra(Nigeria), Theo Traw(South Africa), Jaypee(Nigerian), Lukay(South Africa), Mmeli(South Africa), Jenni O(Nigeria), Marvin(Nigeria) and Yaya(South Africa) who were evicted in the first five weeks.

Yemi Cregx(Nigeria), Nelisa(South Africa), Juicy Jay(South Africa), Olivia(Nigeria), Nana(Nigeria), Blue Aiva(South Africa) and Miracle Op(Nigeria) were evicted in weeks seven and nine.

At the finale, Ipeleng was the first housemate to be evicted; Ebubu shortly followed her.

Yvonne became the third housemate to be evicted, and Tatsii became the fourth housemate evicted on the finale night, placing third in the competition.

Last but not least, Kanaga Jnr came second in the competition.

The eviction show was spiced with clips from funny moments in the house, fun tasks and fights.

