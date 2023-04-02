We can all agree that this Nigerian general election will go down in history as one of the most dramatic events of 2023.

Whether it was the spread of fake news across social media or “remixes and memes” of candidates that went viral, the 2023 elections kept people on their toes.

In addition to shifting the electoral norm of the country, some friends have become sworn enemies because of their choice of candidates.

Because Nigerians found themselves on the sides of different political parties, there was a clash in ideologies and preferences that led to friends and families cutting each other off.

For example, chances are you, reading this article, probably cut off a friend or colleague just because they were vocal about supporting a political party you dislike.

However, now that the elections are over, somewhere deep within you, you wish you had not taken such action. You now wake up wishing you could return and undo your “mistakes.”

Since we don’t have a time machine, here are five ways to reconcile with your friend now that the elections are over.

Tell them you acknowledge their choice

The first step to reconciliation is admitting you made a mistake, and what better way to do this than to tell your friend that you were wrong about dismissing their choice of candidate?

As human beings, we are entitled to different opinions. So, just because your friend has another choice, then l.

To break a friendship, compromise by letting them know s wrong for you to cut them off because of their choice. You could even decide to go the extra mile by acknowledging their choice.

Make more money

Yes, you read right. The truth is, money is a universal love language, so chances are, when your friend notices you are making more money, they will be the one to come back to you.

If you want this method to be more effective, physical naira notes. With the whole naira scarcity, don’t be surprised when you wake up to a thousand-word message from your friend stating how much your friendship means.

Take them out

If you and your friend have a place you hang out often, you could extend an olive branch and take them there, bills on you. For example, if you and your partner enjoy going to a restaurant or club, invite them to join you for a meal or a bottle of wine.

Although they might initially be hostile, once they taste hot amala and begin, they will forget about the ongoing beef.

Find a neutral ground

This works best in two ways. Number one, your friend‘s perspective. This entails explaining why your friend supports that political party and looking for neutral ground where your ideologies can meet.

The second way is to shift the discussion from politics to entertainment, lifestyle, or food.

Say the three magic words: “I am sorry.”

If you want to save yourself the stress of going through the above points, sincerely apologise to your friend.

Tell them you are sorry about the whole misunderstanding. Also, endeavour not to play the blame game while you apologise. At that moment, assume you are entirely at fault.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

