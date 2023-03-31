Ex-BBNaija housemates Adeoluwa Saga and Anita Singh (Nini) are engaged.

The BBNaija season 6 housemates who met on the reality show in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition in 2021 took fans by surprise after their engagement video surfaced online on Friday.

Saga proposed to his love interest in a romantic atmosphere, decorated with rose flowers and realised writing on a wall which requested her to be his forever.

Nini said yes to him. Though the proposal date is unknown, the couple kept things low.

Saga, whose motto in the BBNaija house was ‘positive vibes only’, spent more time with his love interest, Nini, instead of improving his game.

On the show, Saga repeatedly flouted Big Brother’s rules and revealed his secret task to Nini, much to the chagrin of his fans and housemates.

The 30-year-old offshore engineer from Lagos has been with Nini since they left the house.

The news of their engagement was well received as many trooped to the comment sections to congratulate them.

If Saga and Nini eventually wed, they will join the likes of Bam Bam and Teddy A, Khaffi and Gedoni, who found their forever after in the BBNaija house.

