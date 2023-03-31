Controversial sex therapist and aphrodisiac entrepreneur Hauwa Mohammed, known as Jaruma, has revealed that she charges N1m for a physical meeting and N250,000 for a phone conversation.

She revealed this to her godmother, OJ Posharella, on the fifth episode of Showmax’s The Real Housewives of Abuja.

She insinuated that the women were lucky to have her seated with them as she barely attends events and is paid to do so.

Jaruma, who prides herself as Nigeria’s most trusted, most successful, and highest-paid sex therapist in the last decade, said, “Yes, it is a privilege. How much is it? Talking to Jaruma on the phone is N250,000. Seeing Jaruma face to face is 1 million naira. Who are these peasants?”.

This insinuation caused an altercation between the sex therapist and Princess Jecoco at Tutupie’s lingerie party in the third episode.

It eventually led to Jaruma walking out of the party, leaving her assistant to take the sex therapy session.

The drama continues on the sixth episode of RHOAbuja, with new episodes every Friday.

Episode five drama

The fifth episode of The Real Housewives of Abuja had its fair share of drama, with high tension between Princess and Comfort.

Princess had developed a habit of referring to Comfort as “Mummy G.O,” a nickname that had become a sore point for Comfort. When Princess used the name again at Arafa’s house, Comfort lost her cool, and the two women argued.

In a heated exchange, Comfort angrily exploded, telling Princess that she would no longer tolerate being called that name. Princess, feeling defensive, argued back, insisting that Comfort was being too rigid and needed to lighten up.

The argument quickly escalated, with Arafa struggling to diffuse the situation but only worsening it. The damage had already been done, with Comfort feeling hurt and disrespected by Princess’s use of the term.

The situation was made even worse by the ongoing debate about Tutupie’s alleged drunkenness. Comfort had insisted that Tutupie must have been drunk at the club, while Princess was defending her friend and denying that she was drunk.

The combination of these two issues had created a toxic atmosphere, with alliances being tested and old wounds being reopened.

As the ladies struggled to find a way forward, it was clear that the tension between Comfort and Princess would not be resolved anytime soon.

Despite the tension, Comfort was determined to move forward and invited Tutupie and Arafa to a golfing activity. To the surprise of everyone, including Comfort, Princess arrived at the golf course with Tutupie.

Will Comfort and Princess be able to bury the hatchet and move forward, or will their feud continue to simmer?

Episode 6

The drama on Showmax’s The Real Housewives of Abuja is undoubtedly never in short supply, but one feud that seems to have no end in sight is the one between Arafa and Princess Jecoco.

Episode six of the reality show began with Princess reigniting the argument that had started in the previous episode with Comfort and Arafa while at the golf course. Comfort tried to intervene and calm the situation, but Princess was not receptive and continued to provoke Arafa.

As the episode progressed and despite the ongoing tensions between them, OJ hosted the ladies to a beauty spa treatment. Comfort was the first to arrive, followed shortly by Princess. To Comfort’s surprise, Princess extended a hug and peck to her, but when Tutu and Arafa joined them, Arafa remained silent, even when Princess tried to start a conversation with her.

In an attempt to resolve the conflicts, heeding Comfort’s advice, Princess contacted Arafa and extended an invitation for the two of them to go kayaking. Arafa, however, ignored all of her calls and stood her up.

Afterwards, Princess invited everyone to dinner, including Arafa. This time, Arafa showed up, but the conversation quickly turned heated when Princess confronted her about standing her up and not picking up her calls. Arafa tried to excuse herself, but Princess did not have it. The argument escalated, and Arafa called Princess a child, to which Princess retorted by calling Arafa a grandma.

As the episode ended, it was clear that the beef between Princess Jecoco and Arafa was far from over. The tension between the two ladies was intense, and it seemed like it would take more than a dinner party to resolve their differences.

Would there ever be a truce between the two ladies, or will their feud escalate in the coming episodes?

To find out what happens next, tune in for the next episode this Friday.

Real Housewives of Abuja

The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja) marks the eighth version of the hit format in Africa and is set to premiere exclusively on Showmax on 17 February with new episodes dropping every Friday.

The new series will follow the luxurious lives of six influential and successful women in Abuja.

The women include Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses within the powerful city of Abuja and beyond.

The Real Housewives of Abuja is the second Nigerian installment of the award-winning franchise and the 21st international version of The Real Housewives format.

RHOAbuja is coming on the back of the success of The Real Housewives of Lagos, which broke the Showmax first-day streaming record in Nigeria.

The Real Housewives of Lagos was one of the ten most-streamed shows of 2022 on Showmax.

