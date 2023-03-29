Colleagues and wife of the famous comedian, actor and skit maker Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly called Ijoba Lande, have declared him missing.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor’s fans were informed that Ijoba Lande left home to an unknown destination on Sunday, the 26th of March, at about 9:00 p.m. and has not been located since then.

“Up till now, we can’t find him; we have reported the case to the nearest police station, and with their help, they help us to send the signal to the radio station. If you notice anything, please find his account or @ijesaekun. He left his phone at home after breaking his fasting on the 26th. That was the last time we heard from him,” the message read.

The skit maker went missing three days after he celebrated his birthday.

The actor’s colleague and friend, Alo Oluwatosin, aka Ijesaekun, a video creator, stated on his page that the police or radio stations are not forthcoming with any promising information.

However, he said he is holding on to his faith that Lande will return soon.

“Until now, we have not set our eyes on Lande and no information from the police or radio station yet. I believe miracle no Dey tire Jesus we will see Ganiyu Kehinde alive IJN.

“We appreciate everyone that reposted for us yesterday. Please, we need your prayers now because we have tried all possible best we could to locate him yesterday. We even search uncompleted buildings around his street and waterside with no traces yet,” he wrote.

Interestingly, the last post from Lande was a prank video of himself being arrested by a soldier while he implicated innocent people of some misdemeanour.

He posted the video with a seemingly cryptic caption; “This is my last prank. I no do again. I no fit kill person.”

Passionate appeal

Meanwhile, Lande’s wife has sent a passionate appeal to his fans to help her locate her husband.

In a video posted on the actor’s Instagram page, the tearful wife said her husband left home without his phone, and she was confused and didn’t know what to do.

“Good afternoon, everyone. I’m Ijoba Lande’s wife. My husband has been missing for the past three days. Please, I don’t know what to do… If you have any clue about him, if you see anything about him, or if you noticed anything about him before, please, you can contact me or send me a message.

“He left his phone at home, so please help me. I’m at the station right now. Looking for him for the past three days now,” she said amidst tears.

Prayers up

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to reach the police for comments proved abortive, and fans of the actor have been praying for his speedy return.

As in he is missing !!! D comedian with funny voice may God protect n guild him anyway he is amen — Mrmar40 (@mrmar40) March 28, 2023

The Lord will bring him back safely — Junaid Omotoyosi (@JunaidOmotoyos4) March 28, 2023

I pray he comes back safe and sound 🙏🏾 — Nwanyi OMA 👸🏾 (@oma_melar) March 28, 2023

Teacher Anty Ramota, God will make him return safely, inform the police and search his house. — Ramadan Mubarak (@Coded_omoluabi) March 29, 2023

