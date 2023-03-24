President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates famous journalist and writer, Louis Odion, as he marks his 50th birthday, describing him as an indisputable journalism icon.
President Buhari says in a country as diverse as Nigeria, it is not always easy to get a journalist to stir public discourse and popular opinion for upward of two decades without triggering the disapproval of the public.
‘‘However, in the last twenty years, Louis has fascinated the countrymen and women by making such an impossible possible, using his exceptional journalistic talent to inform, educate and entertain the public.
“Louis’s magical art of writing is recognized and respected in Nigeria and beyond. Even his detractors agree that his essays have a philosophy behind them and they benefit society. We wish him good health and many more years of service to the nation,” said the President.
