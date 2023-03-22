The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), has proclaimed the Brazilian city Quilombola a Yoruba territory

It means Quilombola is the first city outside Africa to receive a certificate of Yoruba territory.

The monarch delivered the title in recognition of Quilombola territory in Brazil on Sunday, the 19th of March.

The epoch-making ceremony took place in the Quingoma community, in Lauro de Freitas, in the Metropolitan Region of Salvador, Brazil

The move, he said, is geared towards bridging the gap between the Yoruba race and the rest of the world.

They will achieve this through cultural integration and globalising Yoruba culture across the shores of Nigeria.

The Ooni, who arrived in Bahia, Brazil, with his Nigerian entourage, was welcomed by an orchestra of Atabaques (Afro-Brazilian hand drum) and Berimbaus (musical bow)

Cultural preservation

Delivering his address, the Ooni said the rich and robust history of the Brazilians and the Yoruba people dates back immemorial.

He said the development would not only strengthen cultural preservation but also give Brazilians a sense of belonging and boost the Yoruba heritage globally.

“This event is a need for me because I am passionate about preserving the Yorubas culture and values. You can see the excitement on their faces.

“Their Babalawos are well grounded in the teachings of Ifa and can render the Odu-Ifa and its panegyrics like our Ifa priests do in Nigeria. They hold our gods like Sango, Ogun, Yemoja, and Obatala in high esteem,” he said.

He revealed that the people of Quilombola have designated days to celebrate these gods with colourful displays infused with plenty of aesthetics.

“They also speak Yoruba, which is one thing I love about them. It’s essential to harmonise them and show solidarity that we are part of them, are part of us. This will foster good bilateral trade between Brazil and Nigeria, and it will also put the Yoruba culture at an advantage,” Oba Adeyeye added.

According to reports, the residents of Quilombola could not hold their joy as they celebrated the delivery of the title of Yoruba territory.

Quilombola

History has it that Quilombola was recognised for receiving and welcoming Yoruba people, who were enslaved and forcibly removed from their base in Nigeria during the era of the slave trade in Africa.

The history of the Quilombo dates back to the 17th century.

Currently, around 580 families live in the area covering approximately 1,200 hectares. Quingoma has been recognised as a Quilombola territory by the Palmares Foundation since 2013.

The recognition of Quilombola as a Yoruba territory is regarded as another step in the fight for respect for African history.

