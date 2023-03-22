The Oluwo of Iwoland, Adewale Akanbi (Telu 1), has named his newborn daughter after the Olofin Adimula of Ile-Ife, Luwo Gbagida.

Luwo Gbagida was the only female Olofin Adimula of Ile-Ife and the mother of Adekola Telu, who founded the ancient city of Iwo.

Conducting the naming ceremony himself amid traditional rulers, religious clerics, community leaders and well-wishers, Oluwo named the child Luwo, Adewumi, Sultana, the Fatimoh, and Grace.

The Oluwo wedded Firdaus Abdullahi, a princess of the royal family of Kano, at a colourful ceremony in the ancient city in March 2022.

The bride is the daughter of the late ‘Madakin Kano’, Abdullahi Sarki Sani Yola, and the granddaughter of the late Emir Ado Bayero.

They welcomed their daughter on the 15th of March.

Oluwo described Luwo Gbagida as a bold, confident, and visionary first female king in the universe.

A statement by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, read: “Today, I’m making a great history by naming my daughter after an Amazon, Iya wa (our mother), Luwo Gbagida..”

“Luwo Gbagida was the only female Olofin Adimula of Ile-Ife. Her credible marks and confidence produced Iwo. He gave the crown to her only son, Adekola Telu, to found a city of truth (Ilu Ayekooto), Iwo.”

Her decision and the perseverance of Telu with his entourage produced the Iwo of today..”

“LUWO was a genuine descendant of Oduduwa. She acted like Oduduwa, and the sundry monumentally felt her reign..”

“I’ve many things in common. She was the 16th Olofin Adimula Ile-Ife while I’m the 16th Oluwo. My coronation was on 16th January 2016.”

“Many miracles were seen in my new daughter. Her birth is a blessing, not only to my harem but to Yoruba and tension. She is a gift to humanity.”

Luwo Gbagida (sometimes spelt as Luwo) was a paramount traditional ruler of Ile Ife in Nigeria, the ancestral home of the Yoruba people.

She succeeded Ooni Giesi and was succeeded by Ooni Lumobi. Ooni Luwoo’s reign remains the only one by a female in Ife to date.

