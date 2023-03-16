Since the 25th February general elections, Nigerian entertainers have been involved in online spats.

Entertainers were primarily divided between three candidates: Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

However, things have taken a wild turn as one of such online spats has become legal defamation.

Yoruba actor Kehinde Adams, popularly known as Lege Miami, trended after a video of him addressing a lawsuit by famous skit maker and political activist Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, went viral.

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, Mr Macaroni, through his lawyers from Falana and Falana law firm, sued Lege for making alleged defamatory and inciting statements.

Playing down the lawsuit, the 36-year-old actor informed the public and the Falana and Falana chambers that he is friends with Mr Macaroni and believes the skit maker did not intend to make the lawsuit big.

He expressed his admiration for Mr Falana and promised to visit him.

Advising Mr Falana not to worry about his disagreements with Mr Macaroni, as they were friends and would resolve their issues indoors, he said, “Daddy Falana, Debo is my friend.”

Lawsuit

Lege is being sued for ‘publication and dissemination of defamatory and inciting statements against Debo Adedayo (aka Mr Macaroni).’

As contained in the letter, the reasons for the suit were the actor had circulated videos stating that Mr Macaroni collected money from an unknown source to lie to the public and also went on to claim that the skit maker was disturbing the peace of Lagos State.

The lawsuit also claimed that the actor was being sued for another video where he threatened violence on the skit maker if he did not support his political party, APC, publicly.

Clearly stating that his actions were a ploy to destroy and lower their client’s reputation, the Falana and Falana chamber, on behalf of Mr Macaroni, demanded the immediate retraction of his publications, an apology and the sum of N50 million.

READ ALSO:

They also gave him a three-day request to take action, or they will take more legal steps.

How it all began…

Mr Macaroni, on his Instagram page, advised young Nigerians not to engage in tribal wars and let politicians use them as a tool of destruction.

He urged the youths to remain united and not trigger intertribal chaos over politicians “who will always be friends.”

Reacting to it, Lege Miami took to his Instagram page to call out the skit maker.

He questioned why Mr Macaroni was always involved in youth matters and why he was trying to badmouth the APC government.

Lege also posed the number of Northern and Eastern states that supported and rooted for Tinubu.

“Debo, what’s your problem, ki lo fe. Your Oga don do one; you can start another thing,” he said.

“If our government were no good, the Hausas wouldn’t support us. Some parts of Igbos helped us, and this is Lagos State. You are giving them the wrong information.

“Mr Debo, what’s your information? Can’t you leave the youths alone. Are you the only youth? You are even older than me, so you aren’t a youth anymore. You are old; everything is going on,“

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

