Dating Rumors between Ayra Starr and Rema

Recently, “Sability” crooner Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, clarified her relationship status with fellow labelmate Rema. In an interview on Kenya’s Kiss FM, the singer described him as her brother in Christ, o.”

A Remake of the 90s classic Karishika is in the works

The 90s are returning as Charles Okpaleke, the founder of Play Network, announced his acquisition of the 1996 Nollywood classic horror movie, which starred Becky Okorie, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, and Sandra Achums, among many others. Okpaleke hopes to put a modern spin on the stories of witchcraft, juju, and initiation. With his newly acquired rights, Okpaleke, who has produced other classics like “Living in Bondage”, “Glamour Girls”, and “Nneka the pretty serpent”, said he is assembling a team of directors and scriptwriters, among many others.

JJC Skillz ties the knot in Kano

Nine months after he announced his split from Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, filmmaker Abdulrasheed Bello, known as JJC Skillz, has reportedly taken a new wife. The 45-year-old musician turned filmmaker married Falilat Raji, a Kogi state native, at a private ceremony in Kano.

The wedding was held on 10th February, according to the Invitation card displayed by blogger Tosin Adams and videos and pictures of the wedding, which surfaced on social media on Thursday evening, suggest the same. It is the second time the “We are Africans” crooner would marry officially.

Actor Adenyi Johnson’s wife welcomes twins after seven years of marriage

On Monday, Nollywood actors Adeniyi Johnson and Oluwaseyi Edun welcomed twin babies after seven years of marriage. Despite being movie stars, the couple who married in 2018 is private. Adeniyi, 44, broke the news of the birth of his twin sons on his official Instagram alongside a picture showing his hands cuddling those of the babies. The actor, who appreciated God for the blessings, disclosed on his post that he had waited seven years before the arrival of the twins on Monday. Adeniyi married Toyin Abraham on the 3rd of July 2013 and parted ways in August 2015. He then married Seyi after he formally divorced Toyin in 2018.

Tiwa Savage attends Louboutin’s 30th-anniversary event

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of red bottoms, French fashion house Christian Louboutin held an event to which celebrities, including Tiwa Savage, were invited. The music star turned heads as she looked breathtaking in an all-black ensemble. Adhering to the saying, “you can’t go wrong with leather, she wore a strapless black leather dress and an oversized black leather jacket and paired them with a wide-brimmed hat made by Ruslan Baginskiy.

MC Olumo breaks a rule, attends Kwam 1’s surprise 66th birthday bash

After vowing not to participate in social functions following a fallout with actress Iyabo Ojo over her support for Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, the Chairman of Lagos state parks and Garages has broken his rule. He was seen in the pictures and videos from Kwam 1’s surprise party on Friday night at the Raddison Hotel in Lagos.

His initial decision to stop partying is primarily due to Iyabo Ojo’s vocal opposition to APC presidential candidate Ahmed Tinubu. It made him react as insiders alleged that he had given N3m to the actress for her mother’s burial and spent N500,000 at her party.

Rema’s “Calm Down” goes platinum in the UK

Congratulations are to Nigerian superstar Rema. His international hit single, Calm Down,” is now certified platinum in the UK. Released on the 11th of February, the single reached Brit Platinum status after meeting the requirement of more than one million copies. It comes on the heels that the remix to the same single, featuring Selena Gomez, was certified as platinum in Canada.

Spyro features Tiwa Savage in the ‘Who is your guy?’ remix

Fast-rising musician Spryo has enlisted the talent of female music powerhouse Tiwa Savage for the remix of his hit single, ” Who is your guy?” A few hours after its release, the audio and video received positive reviews, with many commenting on its innovative collaboration.

Deyemi Okanlanwo dragged for open letter to the LP candidate

“Blood Sisters” actor Deyemi Okanlanwo has received backlash for his open letter addressed to Thaddeus Attah, the Eti-Osa Honourable elect of the Labour party. In his letter, he claims to have voted for his colleague, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as “Banky-W,” because he was the best person for the job. He asked Mr Attah to present his plans for Eti-Osa in his DM. Netizens allegedly referred to him as a hypocrite, stating that if he had good intentions as his letter claims, he would privately direct his questions to Mr Attah.

Yoruba actress debuts new enhanced bum

Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji created a buzz after posting videos showing her recovering from a second bum enlargement surgery. The highly religious single mum had the surgery in Lagos, unlike her first one in Turkey.

The first video sees her lying on a bed with bandages wound around her bum, while the subsequent ones show her walking around the facility. Fans have applauded her for coming clean about getting a bum enlargement, unlike some of her colleagues who deny it.

Adunni Ade calls out MC Oluomo’s affiliate over alleged threat to life

Actress Adunni Ade accused Ganiyu Oyedepo, aka Kokozaria, an affiliate of MC Oluomo, of publicly threatening her life. Koko Zaria, also a Yoruba actor, came after Adunni since she made her daring expose. Her plight started when she criticised some colleagues for collecting N90,000 to campaign for the APC. Adunni, who called out her colleagues over alleged campaign pittances for their support to the APC during the presidential election, has been trolled and bullied online. The 46-year-old actress, a U.S. citizen, said she had contacted the American consulate in Nigeria to inform them about the threat to her life.

Chioma Akpotha dares Georgina Onuoha to prove allegations

Actors Chioma Akpotha and Georgina Onuoha resumed their longstanding feud over the weekend. On election day, Nollywood actress Chioma Chukwuka-Apotha got many fans emotional after she raised the alarm about her life being in danger during the election. In a live video on her verified Instagram account, the actress screamed and shouted after being attacked by thugs who scattered ballot boxes at her polling unit and dispersed everyone.

Later reacting, US-based Georgina expressed minimal sympathy for her colleague, who she said was ‘‘shouting like a cow’’. She recalled that four years ago, when she posted evidence that the election was not free and fair, Chioma told her to stop because she had a brand to protect and she should say the election was peaceful. When she responded, Georgina claimed Chioma unfollowed her, and she, too, blocked her.

But now that she’s directly affected by election violence, Georgina said Chioma dares to share evidence on social media.

During the election, Chioma alleged that she was “abused and beaten” by thugs who disrupted the process at her polling unit in Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos

She warned Georgina not to share posts on people lamenting about rigging and violence at polling units.

