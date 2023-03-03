Nine months after he announced his split from Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, filmmaker Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz, has reportedly taken a new wife.

The 45-year-old musician turned filmmaker married Falilat Raji, a Kogi state native, at a private ceremony in Kano.

Although the wedding was held on 10th February, according to the Invitation card displayed by blogger Tosin Adams, videos and pictures of the wedding, which surfaced on social media on Thursday evening, suggest the same.

This is the second time the “We are Africans” crooner would marry officially.

His highly publicised marriage with Ms Akindele, the PDP Deputy Governor candidate in Lagos State, was contracted in London in May 2016.

Aside from a set of twins welcomed in 2018, theirs was a rewarding partnership. Together, they produced one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing movies, Omo Ghetto: the Saga II, which grossed over N600 million at the box office.

However, before marrying Akindele, JJC Skillz fathered three children from three women.

Although it is unclear if he married any of them, one of his ex-partners is Taiye Fajemisin, the mother of his 25-year-old daughter, Tamira.

Another of his ex-partner, Mella, aka Snoop Mommy, is the mother of his’s outspoken son, Benito.

He also fathered a teenage son whose identity remains unknown

“Wifey number 100”

Although JJC is yet to make the news of his wedding public, Benito confirmed it when he trolled him (JJC Skillz) over getting married again and also denounced his family name

Taunting his father in the comment section of an Instagram post by Instagram blogger, Cutie_Jullss, Benito sarcastically reminded him of his past unions and expressed concern for the new bride.

He wrote, “Wifey number 100, Kmt. I feel sorry for her.”

No longer a Bello, Meet Benito Andrews

Benito, a thorn in his father’s flesh, also denounced his family name.

In a now-deleted post, Benito, a teen model, revealed that he is no longer a Bello.

He wrote, “yall please get it right; my name is Andrews now; I’m not a Bello.”

He requested that the public get familiar with his new identity and accompanied his announcement with a photo of his new dad, a certain Mr Andrews, whose name he has adopted.

This isn’t the first time Benito trolled or called his dad out on social media.

In June 2022, Benito made some shocking revelations about Akindele’s marriage to his father, JJC Skillz.

He alleged that his dad and Ms Akindele cheated on each other.

They set the rumour mill agog after attending the AMVCA nominee party separately in March 2022.

On 10th April, the couple made headlines over claims that their marriage was on the verge of collapse over Akindele’s controlling behaviour.

Amidst the denial and constant display of love on social media, Benito, in a live chat with fans on Instagram, alleged that Akindele and JJC Skillz are living in an unhappy marriage.

Benito noted that he doesn’t care for them after what he claimed they both subjected him to.

He added that he is ready to expose them and doesn’t care about receiving punishment from his dad or anyone claiming he was tired of their manipulation.

Less than two months later, JJC confirmed Benito’s claims that his marriage was experiencing a crisis when he announced his separation.

