For meddling in the outcome of the Nigerian presidential election, a famous Zimbabwean prophet, Passion Java, is currently feeling the heat.

In a television interview, the founder of the Kingdom Embassy church, Zimbabwe announced that he had seen the results of the presidential election held last Saturday in a vision.

Although he didn’t say who the winner was, the flamboyant and controversial prophet gave clues which suggest that the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, won the election.

The prophet, also an associate of the Zimbabwean president, Emerson Mnangagwa, promised to storm Nigeria with fire in 2023.

‘‘In Nigeria, we already saw the elections. When I prophesied on International Day of Prophecy, I saw this man with glasses, whose name was like T. I saw him walking into power this February.

“We live in the future. We are prophetic. Prophets are scared to say it. We know what happened, so we say it. But this one is working in power and is guaranteed,’’ said the prophet who dropped his first single, Kopo, in 2022.

Reactions

Nigerians have flooded the preacher’s Instagram page with comments, most expressing dissatisfaction with his prophecy.

In a post, the prophet prayed for Nigeria. “God bless Nigeria… In Jesus’ name AMEN,” he wrote.

The post drew various reactions from Nigerian Instagram users, with many insulting the preacher for his prophecy.

An Instagram user, laa_venderrr, expressly told Mr Jav that what the APC has done to Nigeria will happen to him and his family.

Darryl_maccrinn also threatened the pastor, asking him not to visit ⁷Port Harcourt City when he is in the country.

“If you are coming to Nigeria, do not enter Port Harcourt. I repeat, do not enter Port Harcourt cus we go do you wetin happen for 1776,” he wrote.

Miz_jessyy called him a prophet of doom, drawing his attention to what she calls election rigging.

Lillian Wegba, however, opined that the preacher is “using Nigeria to get traffic on his page.”

Controversy

Like his Nigerian counterparts, Mr Java is known to be enmeshed in one controversy or the other.

He recently allegedly ordered his mistress Yolanda Makaya to abort an eight-month pregnancy.

The flamboyant preacher was also said to have blown half a million rands on a custom Gucci suit!

His church, at different points, has been called out for announcing false prophecies.

Passion Java

Born Panganai Java, the 35-year-old is a Zimbabwean preacher, socialite, entrepreneur, music promoter and author. The son of a politician, Mr Java, was said to have started prophesying in grade four.

He started church ministry work at his brother’s church Tabernacles of Grace, before starting his own church Kingdom Embassy.

He started Kingdom Embassy as a prophet in 2010 at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex. He grew to prominence when he predicted service audience members’ phone numbers and ID numbers.

Mr Java is said to be mentored by Noel Jones and Benny Hinn as his advisor.

In 2015, Java launched a music label called PJ Records, where gospel artistes would go and record music for free.

In 2021, he was named the most influential Zimbabwean under 40.

