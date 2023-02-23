On Sunday, housemates Marvin and Yaya (team MAYA) became the fourth pair evicted from the ongoing Big Brother TITANS.

Theirs was a shocking eviction.

On Monday, the Housemates, speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, gave an insight into their lives inside the house, relationships, culture and their preferred winner.

The pair, who sparked dating rumours in the last few weeks, also spoke about their budding relationship.

South African Yaya told this newspaper that she fell for Marvin because of his fantastic personality.

Highlighting his comic attitude, she said, “I don’t think people saw it because if they did, we would still be in the house; Marvin is such a fantastic human, he is such a sweet guy, and this man is funny like Marvin was the funniest guy in the place.

“All he had to do was open his mouth, and the whole house would burst into laughter, and he was so sweet. He has all I want. I wanted to contact him after we became partners; he made my life easy because I knew he was there. He gave me that comfort of having someone always there.”

She, however, said most people didn’t notice he had a strict attitude.

Brewing Love

The duo, with the strongest showmanship, spoke more about their connection with Marvin beginning by describing his vibe with Yaya as a “beautiful connection”.

He explained that it started as a little flirtatious move. Maya, however, countered that she wasn’t flirting but was intentional

She said: “It wasn’t flirtatious; I threw all my shots at him, at this guy, I threw bombs, I threw bullets, he was dodging them.”

He said that when they eventually became partners, he had already felt an emotional connection with her since then.

“It was one of those things where although we had connections, the emotions were there; I felt like she liked me, and something went in my… Is that good to proceed with? At some point, I did feel like it was a strategy, so I was like, maybe outside the house.”

When asked what they would miss most in the house, love-struck Maya said, “I’m going to miss this guy (Marvin); I’m going to miss spending time with him.

Marvin said he will also miss “connecting with Yaya, having conversations and even her feeding me.”

Yaya disclosed that she was only cooking because of Marvin. She said, “I enjoyed cooking so much; I wasn’t cooking for other housemates; they just happened to be there.”

Stating what she would miss the most about the Big Brothers’ house, she replied, “Spending time with him (Marvin).”

Dynamic Duo

Sharing thoughts on if they would have done better solo rather than a pair, both revealed they didn’t believe so.

Maya said, “I don’t think so; for me, Marvin was like my anchor in the house; he grounded me; I didn’t have a game plan going into the house; I was just happy to be there but didn’t know what to do. Having Marvin as my partner made that experience easy for me.”

She, however, stated she doesn’t regret anything that played out during her stay in the house.

Generally speaking on their experiences in the house, Marvin, who was almost always shirtless, stated that he had fun while in the house and enjoyed the fusion of Nigerian and South African culture.

He described it as a “Once in lifetime dynamic experience.”

Cultural Love shocks

After spending four weeks in the house with housemates from both nationalities, Nigeria and South Africa, the Maya pair shared what they loved about each other’s cultures.

Both seemed to agree that they loved the food and the language.

Yaya, addressing her love for Nigerian food and language, she said, “I enjoyed the terminology, how the girls speak, I’d be so mesmerised every time they speak, and I’d be like, okay guys, slow down, I can’t hear you, start again.”

“I enjoyed the food, just the culture; when it comes to Nigeria, you can’t pinpoint. Everything about you guys is very colourful even though your flag is just two colours, but your culture is extremely colourful, and I loved that.”

Marvin claimed that he loved that the South Africans were unique.

“I also found it cool that they don’t speak English that much but could also understand each other’s different languages. In Nigeria, we have pidgin English.”

Marvin also spoke that the only cultural shock that he had was that they didn’t mix meats. “I found out that they don’t mix meat, and they would rather use just one type of meat for cooking.”

Life after BBTitans

Speaking about what they intended to do in their daily lives now that they were out of the game show, Maya revealed that she would focus on her modelling career, acting and running her business.

She said, “I will focus more on my business and reach a point where I can start up my cosmetic line and just get it off the ground, pursuing this paper.”

Marvin, on the other hand, said he is going to be going back to his health and fitness business.

“I have plans of opening gyms in Nigeria and South Africa, but for now, work on business and modelling,” he said.

