With the 2023 presidential election a week away, the General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has shared his thoughts on the aspirants.

At the Loveworld Praise-action on Friday, Mr Oyakhilome revealed what an “Angel of God” told him about the leading candidates.

In detail, the cleric distinguished between the three significant candidates in the forthcoming election and stated the name of Nigeria’s next president is in the Bible.

The leading candidates for Saturday’s presidential election are Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

A Demon, A Thief, A Saint

Describing the first candidate, The 59-year-old cleric said the first candidate was under the influence of a devil.

“He is not himself. He is under the influence of a devil. This devil was mocking and laughing, scoffing at Nigerians.”

“The devil is using him. It’s a wicked spirit of darkness, a mocker. The devil’s named him a jackal.”

“A jackal is a trickster, a swindler who usually operates on behalf of another for deception. This demon is mocking Nigeria. But he’s been cut off.”

On the second candidate, he claimed that the spiritual prophecy revealed him to be a thief and would run the country down.

“In the spirit of the second candidate, if you let him get into office, you will have no country. You would have sold your country,” he said.

On the final candidate, he revealed although his name is in the bible, he is scared of winning but doesn’t want to lose.

”Then, in the spirit, the third candidate was afraid of winning. He didn’t want to lose, but he was scared of winning. Then I prayed, Lord gives him wings to fly! His name is in the Bible.” He said

Closing the talks on politics, he asked if his members had gotten a PVC. He said, “Hope you’ve gotten your PVC?”

Reactions

Following the clergy’s predictions, Nigerians have taken to social media to deduce the candidates he refers to as “being under the influence of a devil”, “the thief and would run the country down”, and the “one whose name is in the Bible”.

Out of the three candidates above, only Peter Obi has the same name as a bible character who was one of Jesus’ disciples.

It's written – You are PETER which means Rock (Okwute) and on this Rock, I shall build the new nation🇳🇬… The stone the builders (PDP) rejected shall become the chief cornerstone✍️🏽 — Ocular Priest (@Dr_chazduke) February 17, 2023

Mash Allah! Peter the Rock will live in Aso Rock from May 29th 2023. — Peter Obi Integrity (@HakeembinS) February 17, 2023

