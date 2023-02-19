BBnaija Frodd is married.

2019, Big Brother reality TV star Chukwuemeka Okoye, known as Frodd, tied the knot with his fiancee on Saturday. It comes two months after having an intimate surprise engagement in December at a private location in Lagos.

Frodd, president of the Pepper Dem gang edition, tied the knot traditionally with his fiancee Chioma, a pharmacist in his hometown in Anambra.

Family and friends were present at the wedding.

Battle of Buka Street, highest grossing movie

The latest data by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) showed that Funke Akindele’s movie ‘Battle of Buka Street’ has raked in over N640m after nine weeks in theatre.

The data, released on Friday, showed the project topped Nigeria’s box office from 10th to 16th February.

With the new achievement, the project has surpassed ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’, another movie by Akindele, as the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time, making Akindele the first Nigerian filmmaker to gross over N500 million twice at the local box office.

Podcast Saga: Dan Dizzy, Caramel Plug, clash.

An excerpt from the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast by Caramel Plugg and her friends got Nigerians talking all week.

The viral video has sparked exciting conversations and major clap backs from celebrities and fans.

Caramel and her friends on the podcast said women have to put a price on their bodies and only be with men that would take full responsibility for all their needs.

However, Dandizzy replying to the ladies accused them of being commercial sex workers in a day dress.

He also noted that the mentality portrayed in the podcast shows the ladies in a horrible light.

However, Caramel did not take it likely and took to Snapchat to exchange insults with the rapper, some of which have now been deleted.

Ooni’s fourth wife marks four months’ wedding anniversary

Olori Ashley Afolasade, the fourth wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, celebrated their four-month wedding anniversary early in the week.

In a post she made on Instagram, she shared a video from their wedding and praised the Ooni of Ife, saying if she ever did anything right, it was the day she gave him her heart.

Olori Ashley said the Ooni is fond of loving and protecting their love, which she appreciates, and she prayed they would grow old together in love and wealth.

BBnaija Phyna poisoned

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Ijeoma Otabor, known as Phyna, revealed that she was poisoned.

Sharing her ordeal on Twitter, the outspoken reality show winner questioned why anyone hated her so much, to the extent of wanting to kill her.

Phyna recently revealed that she has terminated several pregnancies and said she has a pure heart and soul, wondering why anyone would wish her harm.

Skitmaker Favour Daniel dies in boat accident.

Nigerian Skitmaker Favour Daniel died in a tragic boat accident. On Instagram, her older sister broke the news of the 26-year-old skit maker’s death.

Sharing the sad news of her sister’s death on Instagram, she wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of our Creator. I wish to announce the passing of my youngest sister Favour Agiounim Daniels, known and loved by many.”

Burna Boy mourns AKA.

Burna Boy has mourned his late friend and colleague Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known professionally as AKA, days after he was shot dead.

He wrote: “I just heard he died, seen that video at that restaurant, took me out of a positive mood.”

The Grammy award-winning artiste remembered the day he had even advised him to get a gun.

“Took me back to that day when you saw my gun, and you said I was wild, then I told you you should have one too cuz it wasn’t like niggaz wasn’t dying, but I thought you knew.”

Admitting they were not on good terms, he prayed that the culprits responsible for his murder would get caught and brought to face justice.

On Friday, the family and friends of the late rapper gathered for a memorial service in honour of the late rapper, who was killed alongside his long-time friend and manager Tebello Motsoane in Durban, South Africa.

Godson calls out DPrince over Malice with Wizkid.

Uyi Godson, an associate of Afrobeats star Wizkid, called out Don Jazzy’s brother, D’Prince, for hating Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

The socialite took to his Instagram page to tell the talent manager that hating on Starboy and Tiwa Savage has to end this year.

He also asked D’Prince, who manages singers including Ruger, to stop feeding his artistes with hate.

Vowing to expose D’Prince when he’s sober, Godson added that the crack they are taking would likely bring them to ruin.

Naira Scarcity: Paul Okoye admits buying notes

Paul Okoye of the Psquare lamented the naira scarcity on social media

The music star revealed that he bought N40,000 with N70,000 at an embassy.

Rude Boy said he had to pay a visa fee at the embassy, which had to be done with cash.

He wrote: “Omoh!!! I bought money today!! Just because I must pay a certain visa fee in an embassy, it must be paid in cash. Jokes apart, I bought N40,000 with N70,000 Aahhh!!!!!! Naija is breaking new records.”

Angry protests have broken out in Nigerian towns and cities as people struggle to get hold of new banknotes as the hardship bites harder.

Omah Lay’s Vals Day gift to Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Omah Lay, on Valentine’s Day, sent bouquets of roses to his senior colleague and crush, Tiwa Savage.

The ‘Soso’ hitmaker sparked dating rumours after he declared his love for the queen of Afrobeats.

Fueling the rumours, he changed his Twitter profile photo to that of Tiwa.

To further prove his love and interest, Omah Lay sent Tiwa Savage ten bouquets of beautiful red roses.

Tiwa, who responded to the gesture, posted the gift and tagged him on her Instagram stories.

Edo Big Boy, Rich Major, arrested for armed robbery.

A famous Edo socialite known as Rich Major was arrested for armed robbery a few days after flaunting bundles of cash, cars and houses online.

He was known on Tiktok for his extensive display of his affluent lifestyle to his over 20,000 followers.

The police in Benin said he is believed to be part of a group of hoodlums and thugs arrested for alleged armed robbery on the morning of Valentine’s Day

The socialite and his associates, who formed a notorious robbery gang, allegedly robbed and terrorised residents of the Amagba area of Benin City, the state’s capital.

Unfortunately for them, a significant operation by critical elements of the youth led to the arrest of the notorious gang after an attempted robbery operation went wrong.

Tonto Dikeh and Churchill Olakunle resume online fights

Three years after Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband pulled a plug on their online spats, they are back at it again.

On the occasion of their son’s seventh birthday on Friday, Tonto accused Churchill, with whom she parted ways in 2017, of allegedly spreading lies about her and being a deadbeat father.

The actress shared snapshots of their conversation with him, detailing the alleged “lies” and misinformation her ex-husband shared about her.

She explained how Churchill and his family maintained they had been awarded custody of the child in the legal proceeding, but they ultimately chose to leave the child with her.

She continued by saying that she had won the lawsuit and that Churchill was lying, adding that he had never taken any responsibility for the welfare of their son, yet he brags online about how much he does.

Jumoke Orisaguna spotted at fashion runway show

Olajumoke Orisaguna, the former Agege bread seller that became a model after going viral, has resurfaced after years of leaving fans wondering what she is up to.

The young mother-of-two made a grand return to the social scene by walking the runway at a recent fashion show wearing outfits made by the House of Sota at the Black History and Lifestyle event, held at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

A video showed the model being glammed up before she joined her colleagues to strut the runway with pride.

Jumoke hit fame in 2016 when she photobombed a British rapper Tinie Tempah session by Nigerian photographer TY Bello.

Following the well-timed accidental placement of her in the picture with Tempah, she bagged several juicy endorsement deals and modelling jobs.

However, shortly after she became famous, her marriage started experiencing some rocky times, and in 2019, she parted ways with her husband.

Ever since then, she went silent but for the fashion show, where she made a surprise appearance, much to the excitement of her fans.

