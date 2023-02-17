At a church service laced with singing, prayers, musical performances and biblical ministrations, Nigerians from all walks of life joined Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the family in Lagos to celebrate his mother, Mama Olubisi, as she turned 90

The thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Ebute-Meta, in Lagos on Thursday which featured song ministration, an elated Mama Osinbajo, fondly nicknamed “Mumisco” by her many children, grand, and great-grandchildren, was in high spirit.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who led the flurry of goodwill messages for Mama in the event brochure, thanked God for the gift of long life and accomplishments and “for giving Nigeria the gift of your so, and his other illustrious siblings.”

He also expressed happiness that “the matriarch of the Osinbajo family had thought it worthy of establishing the Olubisi Osinbajo foundation, which caters for the wellbeing of widows and families of clergymen. It is an initiative I recommend to other endowed people in our society, as it has high rewards not only here but also in the hereafter.”

Accolades

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Mama is so exceptional in many respects, but there are four things he has learnt from her.

“Four things I learnt from Mama. First is her integrity, simply telling the truth always.

“She simply did not tolerate lying, even seemingly white or innocuous lies! She also had a problem with excessive display of wealth, and she felt it reflected poor breeding.

“Second is her insistence on proper behaviour, politeness and respect for elders. Third is how she had always believed I would be a lawyer. She always resisted every attempt to distract me. The fourth is her service to the gospel and her prayerfulness.”

In his sermon at the service, the Bishop of Lagos Mainland Diocese, Akinpelu Johnson, recalled Mama and her family’s early days at St Jude’s Cathedral, particularly her devotion to the service of God.

He emphasised the significance of thanksgiving and obedience to the will of God, noting that a birthday celebration is “an opportunity to take stock of one’s life.”

While praying for Mama, Mr Johnson declared that even at 90, God would continue to work wonders in her because of her devotion to his work and obedience to his will.

The clergy also emphasised the need for obedience and steadfastness among Nigerians, noting that the bane of development in many societies is the lack of the fear of God and the will to do God’s command or established laws governing those societies.

More tributes

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, E.A. Adeboye, who also ministered at the service, prayed for the celebrant, thanked God for her life and asked for God’s blessings on her and everyone at the service.

Besides several Nigerians who graced the event, especially members of the church family, top government functionaries and dignitaries were also present.

They include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and his wife, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, who represented First Lady Aisha Buhari; Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, while Lucky Ayedatiwa the Deputy Governor of Ondo State represented the State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and several former governors, including Rochas Okorocha of Imo; Olusegun Osoba and Ibikunle Amosun, both of Ogun State; Rotimi Ameachi of Rivers State and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State.

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and several federal ministers were also at the event. There were also representatives of State Governments and senior government officials.

From the business community, there were Captains of Industry, including the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola.

Mama Olubisi Osinbajo was born on the 16th of February 1933 to Thomas and Victoria Aiyegbayo, both of blessed memory.

She had her early education at Sagamu Girls School in the early 40s and then attended the Sagamu Teachers Training College, where she graduated as a teacher.

On the 28th of December 1954, she married Opeoluwa Osinbajo and, with her husband, successfully ran the first automated sawmill factory in Nigeria. Mama is a devoted Christian and is actively involved in her church’s activities and charity.

