The world’s biggest Search engine – Google, says Nigerians are searching the most for love on its platform in 2023.

In line with the Valentine’s Day celebrations, Google, on Monday, released insightful data on the search trends of Nigerians related to love, dating, and the special day.

The data provided a unique window into the hearts and minds of the country’s residents as they sought answers and ideas related to the occasion.

According to Google trends, Nigerians are actively searching for information and inspiration related to Valentine’s Day, and the insights offer a fascinating glimpse into their thoughts and interests.

Speaking on the nature of the queries, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Relations Manager at Google, West Africa, said,

“At Google, our goal is to provide the information people are looking for in the moments that matter to them.

“These trends showcase the crucial role search plays in helping Nigerians find answers to their most pressing questions, especially during special occasions like Valentine’s Day. It underscores the importance of search in these exciting moments,” he added.

Data Breakdown

The data also showed that Nigerians had searched the most for dating apps worldwide since 2004.

The search for “the origin of valentine” has also increased by 200 per cent in the past week.

The data also shows that searches for “valentine messages for boyfriend” have risen by 300 per cent in the past week, and “valentine hair style” has surged by 250 per cent over the same period.

READ ALSO:

“best dating app in the world” also spiked by 250 per cent, while “the origin of valentine” rose by 200 per cent.

“valentine’s gift ideas for him in Nigeria” and “best valentine’s gift for girlfriend” spiked by 120 per cent in the past week.

More Queries

In addition to searching for Valentine’s Day ideas, Nigerians are searching for answers to questions related to the holiday, Google disclosed.

Nigerian search queries were broad from different demographics, ages and religions.

The most trending questions on Valentine’s Day over the past week included:

Is Valentine’s Day for Muslims?

When was Valentine’s Day created?

How to celebrate Valentine’s Day in school?

What to do on Valentine’s Day with your boyfriend?

How did Valentine’s come about?

Is Valentine’s Day worldwide?

Who discovered Valentine’s Day?

How to wish your boyfriend Happy Valentine’s Day?

What to get your boyfriend for Valentine’s Day in high school?

How to survive Valentine’s Day alone?

Adding to the list, Google also gave a list of the most searched questions on dates over the past year, which includes:

How to ask a girl out on a date?

What to do on a first date?

Where to go on a date in Lagos?

What to discuss on a first date?

What to wear on a first date?

What does it mean to go on a date?

How to date a girl on WhatsApp?

What to ask a guy on a first date?

How to go on a date with a girl?

Where to go on a date?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

