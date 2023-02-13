The Abuja command of the Nigeria Police Force has detained the presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock church, Uche Aigbe.

The cleric caused a stir on Sunday when he mounted the pulpit carrying an AK 47 rifle.

The viral video of the said sermon sees the pastor mount the pulpit in his usual manner, but this time with a gun slung on his shoulder.

His appearance surprised his congregants as they didn’t know what to expect.

The incident occurred during the second service, which frequently had a high turnout.

The video, which trended on social media, created ripples as many wondered about the safety implications of carrying a gun to the altar.

Earlier, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police had commenced investigations into the incident.

According to him, the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT will make an official statement as soon as possible.

We have requested the video of the service to hear what the pastor was saying. How did he get the gun, maybe from a security agent. He has been invited by the CP FCT. IGP has ordered the CP FCT to handle it and revert so that Nigerians will know what transpired. Thanks https://t.co/FIrRjYaPHj — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) February 13, 2023

He said: “We have requested the video of the service to hear what the pastor was saying. How did he get the gun, maybe from a security agent?”

“But if it’s true, the pastor will have a case to answer. AK47??. It falls under prohibited Firearms in Nigeria, and no one bears it except an officer of the law, and not all of them have the right, selected sec operatives, but no individual has the right to bear it.”

However, in the latest development, the police have detained the Abuja Pastor. Unconfirmed reports, making the rounds on Twitter, said the weapon belongs to a certain police inspector, Musa Audu.

Uncommon sermon

In a sermon on Sunday, Mr Aigbe talked about native doctors masquerading as pastors.

“You know we are used to traditional medicine, so because you can’t go to Babalawos anymore, you go to consult a pastor. So pastors have become Babalawos wearing suits,” he said.

According to him, some pastors operate under the spirit of divination.

“They know how to read palms. They are not different from palm readers or diviners. So they can look at you, tell you about your past, the things that happened in your family some years ago, and you think that this is a prophet.

“God is not a magician. God is not a diviner, yes, he knows everything from the past to the future, but he does not use your past to manipulate you. That is why we need to carry our weapons to defend our faith,” he said, lifting the AK 47.Uche Aigbe

Born 7th of June 1971, Pastor Aigbe is a lead Pastor of the House on the Rock – Abuja.

He is a preacher and author and a licensed minister of the Rock Foundation Ministry.

The 52-year-old is a husband and father of two kids.

The House on the Rock is yet to issue a statement addressing the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

