Nigerian skit maker and influencer, Adedamola Rukayat, popularly known as Adeherself, has returned to the EFCC net.

In July 2020, the EFCC arraigned the skit maker at the special Offence Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on a one-count charge of possessing fraudulent documents and was granted bail that same month.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant, with two others, Lasisi Adeleke and Sodiq Adeleke, still at large, with intent to defraud, attempted to obtain $6,000 from one Joseph Rumoro on the pretext that the money was meant for procurement of his passport and visa as well as a tax payment.

The commission also alleged that she retained in her bank account the proceeds of cybercrime to the tune of N7.9 million.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 8(a) and 1(3), 8(b) and 1(3) and 17 (a) and (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences, 2006.

However, on Wednesday, the skit maker was re-arraigned by the EFCC for an alleged N7.9 million internet fraud.

The EFCC Lagos spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the skit maker was arraigned on Wednesday in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reported that she was charged alongside two others at large on a three-count of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretenses, attempt to get money by false pretences and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The EFCC counsel, Samuel Daji, informed the court that the case was reassigned and urged it to remand the defendant pending the commencement of trial.

He argued that the case was now before the court, and there was a need for proper bail application by the defence.

He said, “My lord, this case was heard before Justice Sherifat Solebo before she retired, and when it was transferred to this honourable court, I informed my learned friend that the case would be coming up on Jan. 25. He said he thought it was the day before.

“This is a matter that is starting, your lordship, and we do not know if the sureties, who stood for her earlier, are dead or not.

“It is proper for the defence to apply afresh for bail before your lordship.”

Defence counsel for the skit maker, Kassim Molade, however, prayed the court to retain the bail granted by Solebo to the defendant, pending the filing of a new bail application.

According to him, the defendant has not been absent from court and is ready to make herself available for trial.

“We passionately urge your lordship to allow the defendant (Adeherself) to continue to enjoy the bail given to her by the sister court. The reason we were not here on January 25 is that the prosecution did not get back to me.”

“I assure your lordship that before the close of today, I will rush to the sister court to get a copy of the ruling on the bail application,” he said.

Justice Mojisola Dada retained the bail granted to the defendant by Solebo pending the filing of a new bail application by the defence counsel.

The skit maker was also ordered to present her bank statement of account within three weeks.

She held that failure to do so would make the court order her remand. The case has been adjourned until 18 April for the commencement of trial.

Following news of her re-arraignment, the 22-year-old skit maker called out some newspapers over “lousy reportage”.

