The Yul Edochie polygamy saga is not ending anytime soon as the actor’s first wife, May, threatens to sue actress Sarah Martin for photoshopped images.

Sarah’s offence was sharing a photoshopped picture of Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin and Yul into a family photo of May and her four children.

Star, the son Judy bore for Yul, is also featured in the photoshopped image.

The original picture was taken during Christmas.

On Friday, May revealed via Instagram that she had directed her lawyers to file a suit against one Sarah Chukwukere, with the username @officialsarahmartins, for sharing an edited image of her and her children.

Expressing her anger, she wrote, “It is inconsiderate and demeaning to smear anyone, especially someone you barely knew. I’ve always had a peaceful, joyful and loving family. I worked tirelessly for several years building a beautiful home while managing several businesses successfully.

“It is evident that some persons have deliberately and desperately tried to taint my reputation and “change the narrative” to suit their agenda. This is unacceptable to me,” she added.

Drawing the attention of culprits and others who dare to do the same to her next course of action, she said her legal team would be extremely cheerful to dine with anyone who does not cease from character assassination or defamatory publications in the court of law.

May shared the writ from the court; the lawsuit demanded a public apology from the actress and a retraction of a defamatory publication.

Double Wahala

May also threaten to sue Sarah for a “false and injurious” statement made against her during an Instagram live session with popular media personality Daddy Freeze.

In the letter, it was stated that Sarah implied during the live chat that May “failed in her duties as a wife to Mr Yul Edochie and that such failures led Mr Yul Edochie to leave our Client (May) and get married to Ms Judy Austin.”

The document explained that the statement was false as there was no event or evidence to confirm that the idea made was true.

The document also revealed that there was no form of relationship between May and Sarah to have warranted the conclusions Sarah held against her.

Stating the degree of Sarah’s offence, May’s counsel added that there was malice at play, saying that the statement was made from a place of hatred for May.

The statement inferred that Yul was estranged from May, whom he married in 2004.

They also highlighted a conspiracy between Sarah and Judy Austin to drive May out.

Contained in the list of demands are a public apology, a full retraction of the statement and an assurance that such false utterances will not be made in the future.

If the actress fails to render an apology, she will be made to pay N500m to May for damages.

Sarah’s Reaction

Reacting to the news of the impending lawsuit, Sarah shared a meme of a sad boy thinking about his life and wrote, “500m ??? God abeg o”.

The post was accompanied by an emoji caption which illustrated her hands on her head.

In April 2022, Yul introduced his son, Star, to his second wife and colleague, Judy Muoghalu, sparking controversy.

Yul married his first wife, May, at 22, in 2004, after dating for six years.

In July 2022, May opened up about how she fell into depression when her husband married a second wife. She recently said she would not be cajoled into accepting polygamy.

