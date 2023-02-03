Olori Sekinat, the wife of the famous Lagos monarch, Oba Saheed Elegushi, has said she never thought she could share her husband with another woman.

Oba Elegushi, Kusenla III, is the 21st Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom.

Mrs Elegushi is saying this barely two years after her husband married a second wife.

In May 2019, the 46-year-old monarch married a Kano indigene, Hadiza Yakasai, at the Jumaat Mosque, Yankaba, Kano State.

The new Olori is the daughter of Kano political figure, Tanko Yakasai. She is also a Business Development Manager in an organisation which plays in the oil and gas industry.

While speaking with BBC Yoruba, Mrs Elegushi said, “There is no man who is free of promiscuity, not on this earth”.

As the Olori recounted, she met the king, a student, at her late mum’s shop on Lagos Island, and they were in a two-room apartment as newlyweds.

In an interview published in November 2021, she said her husband’s decision to marry a second wife was a hard pill to swallow.

Accepting fate

Olori Sekinat also said that while her now affluent husband is believed to have several mistresses, she insisted that her husband remain her husband and vice versa.

She said, “God help me to be a patient person who can also persevere; my husband knows that I am not troublesome over issues that have to do with promiscuity because I know he loves me and holds me in the highest esteem, and no woman can’t threaten me.

“He has many friends, those he had flings with and those he got married to. This generally applies. But for me, I am not threatened because I know what belongs to me will stay with me.

“I never thought I could share my husband. He may have concubines, but he remains my husband, and I remain his wife.

“I never knew I won’t have a male child, but God, in his infinite mercies, gave me three daughters. Although a female can’t be crowned as a king, there is nothing a male child can do that my daughters won’t do.”

Before the monarch was crowned, the Queen said her husband had insisted on marrying her, a development which also ignited her love for him.

An enduring love story

Narrating how she met the monarch, Mrs Elegushi said, “I was born here in Lagos. My mummy has a shop in Lagos Island, where the current Elegushi, Oba Saheed Ademola, met me. He was clingy, but I told him I had someone I was dating. He insisted on being just a friend. Even when I told him I was going to my boyfriend, he would escort me there.

“In 2003, he proposed that he wanted to marry me, but I loved him just as he loved me despite his having other women; I accepted. Expectedly, liking other women should ordinarily be put off, but we gradually got along.

“I never knew he could become a king when his father passed away; I cried that I didn’t want to be king. He also doesn’t want any because he was a politician, he wanted to contest the House of Representatives, we already had a campaign office and all.”

In 2003, the couple had a grand wedding. Seven years later, he was crowned the 21st Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom after his father, the late Oba Yekini Adeniyi Elegushi, passed on.

When he was crowned, he was 34 years, which made him the youngest king in Lagos State.

